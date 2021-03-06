Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been tasked to a serious motorcycle crash south of Mackay. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been tasked to a serious motorcycle crash south of Mackay. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

JUST IN: Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 12:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition with multiple injuries following a crash south of Mackay.

The rescue chopper is on the way.

Paramedics were called to Cape Palmerston National Park at 11.17am Saturday.

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a crash at Cape Palmerston on Saturday
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a crash at Cape Palmerston on Saturday

 

At this stage it is unknown what caused the crash.

A rider is being assessed and treated for head, chest, stomach and leg injuries.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed RACQ CQ Rescue had been called to help the seriously injured rider.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

cape palmerston mackay crashes mackay motorbike crash mackay racq cq rescue queensland ambulance serivce
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ricky proud to celebrate Ipswich’s fantastic achievements

        Premium Content Ricky proud to celebrate Ipswich’s fantastic achievements

        Sport One of Ipswich Jets best keen to have a run even if it takes ‘about six weeks to recover’. Read Bird’s thoughts on big game.

        MISSING: Police fear for safety of young woman

        Premium Content MISSING: Police fear for safety of young woman

        News She was last seen leaving a Forest Lake home on Friday evening

        Vaccine rollout reaches first local healthcare workers

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout reaches first local healthcare workers

        Health Frontline workers join more than 6500 others to recieve COVID jab since last...

        REVEALED: How Lockyer plans to be part of QLD Olympics

        Premium Content REVEALED: How Lockyer plans to be part of QLD Olympics

        News It’s been revealed what role the Lockyer Valley would hope to gain if Brisbane...