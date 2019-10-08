Just fine after drunken punch on pub security

KICKED out of a pub an annoyed and drunken patron's assault and abuse on security staff has cost the offender a substantial fine.

Nathaniel Kisione Peni Thompson, 24, has agreed to complete a supervised, 15-month probation order as part of his punishment, after admitting to his part in the scuffle at an Ipswich hotel.

Ipswich Magistrate Andy Cridland told Thompson his behaviour that night was totally unacceptable.

Thompson, from Park Ridge, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm at Yamanto on Friday, July 19; and failing to leave a licensed premises.

In police facts detailed by prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton, the court heard Thompson had been escorted by security staff out of Falvey's Grand Hotel about 10.30pm because of his alleged threatening behaviour towards other patrons.

The court heard Thompson tried to get back inside the venue by lining up at the front door.

He was told multiple times to leave but did not and verbally abused staff.

Sen-Const Shelton said Thompson then tried to sneak in another way and again became abusive and hostile to hotel staff.

Losing his cool, Thompson punched a hotel security officer in his left eye.

The victim suffered a cut and minor bleeding to his upper cheek bone.

Thompson was grabbed and restrained on the ground by the injured officer and some witnesses. Police were called to the hotel and Thompson was later charged.

Thompson was fined $800 and given a 15-month probation order.