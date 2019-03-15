Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bangladesh players and officials currently touring New Zealand. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)
Bangladesh players and officials currently touring New Zealand. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)
Crime

‘Just escaped’: Cricket team flees shooting

15th Mar 2019 12:12 PM

MEMBERS of the Bangladesh cricket team "just escaped" after a Christchurch mosque was targeted by a shooter on Friday.

Players and support staff preparing for the Third Test of a series against New Zealand beginning on Saturday were forced to flee after dozens of shots were heard being fired.

Police have urged residents near Christchurch's Hagley Park to remain indoors as reports of casualties emerge.

Team performance and strategic analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran said: "Just escaped active shooters!!! Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere."

The New Zealand Herald is reporting the team was inside the mosque for Friday prayer but strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayen said they were all safe.

"The players are shaken up but fine. I spoke to one of them shortly after (the incident)," he said. "They didn't see anything but heard gunshots. They were at the ground (Hagley Oval) and just started running.

"The coaching staff were all at the hotel. The players just started running when they heard the shots. I don't know how many (shots) there were. This happened at about 1.45pm."

ESPN cricinfo correspondent Mohammad Isam, who is in New Zealand covering the tour, filmed a group of players walking through nearby Hagley Park.

Bangladesh has been touring New Zealand since early February but is so far winless, having been swept 3-0 in an ODI series and losing by an innings in the first two Tests.

A New Zealand Cricket spokesperson told stuff.co.nz could not confirm if the third Test would go ahead because of the "unfolding situation".

More Stories

Show More
christchurch shooting crime editors picks mosque nz

Top Stories

    Shooters still at large as bomb found in crashed car

    Shooters still at large as bomb found in crashed car

    News UPDATE: Police are responding to at least two critical incidents in Christchurch, New Zealand after gunmen opened fire inside two busy mosques.

    • 15th Mar 2019 11:38 AM
    Nurse bashed over missing iPod

    premium_icon Nurse bashed over missing iPod

    News Man who tried to kill his mother and bashed nurse may soon be free

    • 15th Mar 2019 12:21 PM
    Speed camera catches 584 drivers

    premium_icon Speed camera catches 584 drivers

    News The mobile camera was stationed at a BP service station

    • 15th Mar 2019 12:03 PM
    Cheers to charity, mates drink up each month to raise cash

    premium_icon Cheers to charity, mates drink up each month to raise cash

    News Find out how you can join in the fun

    • 15th Mar 2019 12:00 PM