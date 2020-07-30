Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crocodile in North Queensland, Australia. animal reptile /Crocodiles
Crocodile in North Queensland, Australia. animal reptile /Crocodiles
News

JUST A CROC: Dametto blows up over policy

by SAM FLANAGAN
30th Jul 2020 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto says a string of close calls between crocodiles and residents and their pets shows the state government's crocodile-management policy is letting down north Queenslanders.

Mr Dametto said he was extremely concerned for the welfare of Beach Holm residents.

 

MORE NEWS>>>

Ute rolls in traffic incident at Heatley

Man flown to Townsville Hospital after Magnetic Island crash

Horn's manager blows up over ticket rip-offs for upcoming fight

 

"My office and I have been liaising with residents for the past few weeks about this issue, strongly lobbying ­Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch's office to get rangers to remove these crocodiles as they pose an unacceptable risk to the community," Mr Dametto said.

"Disappointingly, we are still waiting for a response.

"Unfortunately, we have a situation where bureaucrats in Brisbane seem to put the life of a dangerous, overpopulated animal above that of human beings and their pets."

Member for Hinchinbrook Nick Dametto. Picture: Evan Morgan
Member for Hinchinbrook Nick Dametto. Picture: Evan Morgan

Mr Dametto said that Katter's ­Australian Party's Safer Waterways Bill - which was voted down by both major parties last year - advocated for a controlled reduction of the crocodile population and egg harvesting in waterways that surround populated areas.

"Here we had a solution that would reduce the number of crocodiles in populated waterways, but neither Labor nor the LNP are interested.

"The safety of north Queenslanders seems to be a low priority for them," he said.

The Department of Environment and Science said they would conduct a detailed site assessment of Beach Holm this week to determine whether an aggressive crocodile could be removed by vessel.

Originally published as JUST A CROC: Dametto blows up over policy

More Stories

conservation crocodiles environment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full name’s of 211 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full name’s of 211 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court.

        • 30th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
        Identified: Outrage as deceptive teens cause COVID chaos

        premium_icon Identified: Outrage as deceptive teens cause COVID chaos

        News Two teenage girls with COVID-19 have been fined $4000 each for lying to...

        Plainland Bunnings build to begin in ‘very near future’

        premium_icon Plainland Bunnings build to begin in ‘very near future’

        Business The Plainland Crossing developer said contractors had been appointed ahead of site...

        Picture reveals true state of QLD panic

        Picture reveals true state of QLD panic

        Health It started with two teens traipsing around six suburbs for days