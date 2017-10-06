Just $2 can help change lives of families with sick kids

LOCAL shoppers in Springfield can help raise funds for Queensland's only children's hospice, Hummingbird House, as part of a fundraising campaign at Coles supermarkets across the state this month.

For the next four weeks, locals will have the opportunity to support Hummingbird House at Coles supermarkets at Springfield and Orion Springfield Central by purchasing a $2 donation card at the checkout.

Since opening its doors in October last year, Hummingbird House has provided a 'home away from home' for children affected by life-limiting conditions, with families able to access it at no cost.

Hummingbird House General Manager Dr. Fiona Hawthorne said the support from Coles shoppers means the hospice can continue to provide short-break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

"Every year we are overwhelmed by the support we receive from Coles supermarkets, their team members and wonderful customers,” she said.

"Since opening our doors we have been able to support 64 families who have accessed Hummingbird House and our services 222 times.

"Being able to spread our message, raise much-needed funds and watch our dream become a reality is truly amazing, and I want to thank each and every person involved.”

Four-year-old Madelyn McKinnon is a very welcome visitor at Hummingbird House, and her mother Melissa said every single moment her family had shared at the hospice had been special.

"Coming to Hummingbird House is like a home away from home where we are able to reconnect as a family without Madelyn's conditions being the main focus. We can be a family without feeling like we are constantly in a hospital setting,” she said.

"We are so grateful to Coles for their support. I hope everyone shopping at Coles during the Hummingbird House campaign knows how much their support means to families like ours. On behalf of our cheeky little Madelyn, we want to say a big thank you.”

Coles Queensland State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was pleased to support Hummingbird House again this year.

"We would like to thank our Queensland customers for their generosity over the past three years, and we look forward to ramping up the support for Hummingbird House over the next four weeks at local supermarkets,” he said.

Shoppers can donate to Hummingbird House at their local Coles supermarket until October 24.