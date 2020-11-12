Jury to resume deliberating case against fugitive’s mum

Elizabeth Anne Turner leaving the supreme court in 2016 where is it alleged she gave false testimony. She has pleaded not guilty to perjury charges.

A JURY empanelled to decide the innocence or guilt of a mother accused of helping her son abscond from Australia will resume deliberations this morning.

The jury retired to consider its verdict at 11.57am Wednesday after hearing evidence from 20 witnesses over six days.

Elizabeth Anne Turner is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and three counts of perjury.

Australian Federal Police allege she helped her son flee the country to escape a cocaine smuggling and trafficking trial by buying him an ocean-going yacht.

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury charges.

It is further alleged she later lied to the supreme court about her conduct and her belief her son had taken his own life.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in 2011, but fled the country four years later in August 2015 and remained on the run for two years.

He was captured in the Philippines in September 2017.

Mrs Turner claims she had no idea and played no part in Mr Turner’s escape and he had done so using her money and details, making it look like she was involved.

Her lawyers say she is innocent in Mr Turner’s deceit.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines in September 2017 after fleeing Australia two years before in August 2015.

The jury has considered the evidence for about three hours so far. In that time they have requested to re-examine the testimony of two witnesses.

Crown witness John Neller sold the mother and son a 36ft (11m) yacht Shangri-La in July 2013, months after he was committed to stand trial in the supreme court.

Defence witness Magdalena Turner, Mr Turner’s wife, told the court she knew her husband was still alive and in the Philippines up to nine months before his arrest.

The jury was provided with transcripts of their evidence to read over on Wednesday afternoon.

Presiding Judge Suzanne Sheridan said the jury would have time this morning to look over the transcripts but again reminded they have to consider the evidence in its entirety.

Deliberations resume at 9.30am.