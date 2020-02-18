Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Felix
Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Felix
Crime

Jury out in double toolbox murder trial

by Cheryl Goodenough AAP
18th Feb 2020 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY has retired to consider the fate of a man accused of murdering two drug dealers, who were forced into a toolbox and dumped into a dam at Logan.

Cory Breton's and Iuliana Triscaru's decomposing bodies were found in a large metal box at Scrubby Creek, south of Brisbane, on February 11, 2016.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair after they were lured to a townhouse in Kingston 18 days earlier and assaulted by a group of his mates.

 

Police retrieve a metal box from a dam near Scrubby Creek in Kingston. Picture: Jono Searle
Police retrieve a metal box from a dam near Scrubby Creek in Kingston. Picture: Jono Searle

More Stories

Show More
crime murder murder trial toolbox murder toolbox murder trial

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Academic, Uber driver will bring ‘big picture’ vision

        premium_icon Academic, Uber driver will bring ‘big picture’ vision

        Council News ‘I think in any other election it would not be an advantage to be a complete outsider and independent.'

        Ipswich man will walk 286km for mental health

        premium_icon Ipswich man will walk 286km for mental health

        News 'I'll be walking from Grafton to Brisbane across 2 weeks'

        Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        premium_icon Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        Crime The car was stopped by police yesterday morning.

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        News Have you seen this girl? Police are appealing to the public to help find teen.