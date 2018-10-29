Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christopher Richard Meeson sits outside court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding.
Christopher Richard Meeson sits outside court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding. Ross Irby
Crime

Jury in stabbing case discharged after adjournment

29th Oct 2018 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY was chosen and the District Court trial of a 67-year-old Ipswich man charged with the stabbing of his former neighbour ready to proceed.

Christopher Richard Meeson, 67, from Raceview, was arraigned on charges of unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm to Drago Macinic, 62, at Redbank Plains on September 19, 2017; and unlawful wounding. Meeson pleaded not guilty to the charges, however, after an adjournment of an hour, Meeson was re-arraigned on both charges and entered a guilty plea.

Judge Douglas McGill SC discharged the jury.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves told the court Meeson (pictured) had health problems and applied for his sentence to be adjourned to allow time for medical reports.

Because of his mobility difficulties, Meeson's bail obligations were changed and he no longer needs to report weekly to Ipswich Police station.

His matter was adjourned to November 13 for mention.

ipswich court jury discharged stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Emergency services on scene at Warrego Highway crash

    Emergency services on scene at Warrego Highway crash

    News Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley.

    Innovation gong for city's Two Butchers

    premium_icon Innovation gong for city's Two Butchers

    News 'What we do different' won us the innovation in meat retail gong

    Police investigate spate of car break ins

    Police investigate spate of car break ins

    Crime How to make sure you're not targeted

    Premier at rally for Toyah Cordingley, other murdered women

    premium_icon Premier at rally for Toyah Cordingley, other murdered women

    News Red Rose rallies will be held in Brisbane, Mackay, Melbourne

    Local Partners