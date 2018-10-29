Jury in stabbing case discharged after adjournment

Christopher Richard Meeson sits outside court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

Christopher Richard Meeson sits outside court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding. Ross Irby

A JURY was chosen and the District Court trial of a 67-year-old Ipswich man charged with the stabbing of his former neighbour ready to proceed.

Christopher Richard Meeson, 67, from Raceview, was arraigned on charges of unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm to Drago Macinic, 62, at Redbank Plains on September 19, 2017; and unlawful wounding. Meeson pleaded not guilty to the charges, however, after an adjournment of an hour, Meeson was re-arraigned on both charges and entered a guilty plea.

Judge Douglas McGill SC discharged the jury.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves told the court Meeson (pictured) had health problems and applied for his sentence to be adjourned to allow time for medical reports.

Because of his mobility difficulties, Meeson's bail obligations were changed and he no longer needs to report weekly to Ipswich Police station.

His matter was adjourned to November 13 for mention.