Jury finds trio guilty of burgling 70-year-old's home

Salvador Almagro is the alleged victim in the trial at Ipswich Magistrate's Court.

Salvador Almagro is the alleged victim in the trial at Ipswich Magistrate's Court. Ross Irby

A JURY verdict found three people guilty of committing burglary in company, assaults causing bodily harm, and deprivation of liberty following their trial in Ipswich District Court.

The victim was retired builder Salvador Almagro then aged 73, the proven offences occurring at his home in January last year.

One of those involved was his former live-in lover and her adult son.

The Ipswich jury reached its verdict soon after the trial conclusion and final submissions made by defence counsel.

Dieter Andrew Clarke, 42, from Hatton Vale, his mother Cheryl Kate Frost, 68, from Yamanto, and Bruce Edward Duncan, 50, from Gatton, were each found guilty.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC allowed their bail to continue and adjourned sentences until October 29.