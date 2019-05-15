‘Steady build-up’ of anger before double murder

Mother Manjinderjit Ghuman who died after was stabbed in her home Gordonvale — Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown

A "MISERABLE" Cairns man in an "unhappy marriage" was downing half a bottle of vodka per day in the weeks before he stabbed his wife and mother-in-law to death, a court has heard.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane told the Cairns Supreme Court yesterday there was an "air of inevitability" the day that Balwinder Singh Ghuman, 46, attacked Manjinderjit Kaur Ghuman, and mother-in-law, Sukwinder Kaur at the Wiltshire Dr residence on March 14, 2016.

Two women are dead and a man is in custody after an incident at Wiltshire Drive in Gordonvale. Picture: Marc McCormack

During his closing submission yesterday (TUES), Mr Crane said Mr Ghuman realised there was "nowhere left for him to go" and "no coming back" after his fed-up family demanded he return to India as his drinking problems persisted.

"He was a horrible drinker and he was bringing that family down," he said.

"They wanted him to go to India, it was the final chance to get himself right for this family.

"He drank heavily, he drank often, he hid it in the home.

"His life had clearly descended into a miserable one."

Mr Ghuman has claimed he has no memory of the frenzied knife attacks where it is also alleged he tried to kill his elderly father-in-law Sarwan Singh Johal.

Forensic officers return the scene of a double murder at Wiltshire Drive in Gordonvale. Picture: Marc McCormack

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, although conceded his actions caused their deaths, with his defence arguing he suffered paranoid schizophrenia.

The court has previously heard Ghuman, a former taxi driver, drank to self medicate and deal with "delusions" and "psychosis".

Defence barrister Anthony Glynn said his client was convinced his passengers were talking about his "sexual leanings".

Mr Crane said at the moment he attacked her, which was two days before their wedding anniversary, he "hated his wife" who he agreed was "bossy" during the trial.

"It was a slow and steady build up," he said.

"If there wasn't an underlying motivation … and there was no explanation why he might act like he did that day … mental health (might be the cause)."

Mr Glynn said told the jury they had to ask themselves whether Ghuman was capable of forming an intent to kill.

He said the lack of personality he had when he took the stand during the trial showed his mental state.

"He was absolutely devoid of emotion and personality," he said.

"The fact that he was angry (on the day of the attack) doesn't mean he wasn't under the influence (of the psychosis).

"In my submission you do not have to directly link the events of that day to the symptoms that we are aware of.

"This is not a man acting out of anger … this fits much more closely (with) an attack on his manhood and everything he stood for."

The jury is expected to begin deliberations today.