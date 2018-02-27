Woman convicted of stealing more than $30k from employer

JURY WAIT: Accused of fraud when an employee Sarah Wimpenny stood trial in the Ipswich District Court.

JURY WAIT: Accused of fraud when an employee Sarah Wimpenny stood trial in the Ipswich District Court. Ross Irby

A JURY has found an Ipswich woman guilty of two counts of fraud involving thousands of dollars from her work place.

Sarah Elizabeth Wimpenny was found guilty of fraud - dishonestly gaining a pecuniary benefit for herself as an employee exceeding $30,000; and fraud by dishonestly applying to her own use company bank accounts and credits when an employee.

The offences were committed against Australian Gypsum Industries Pty between February 26, 2012, and July 13, 2012.

Wimpenny was employed in February 2012 as an administration officer at the Carole Park office of the building materials and insulation company.

Her offences were found out when a Perth-based financial accountant audited the Ipswich office.

Wimpenny was remanded in custody by Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC at Ipswich District Court.

No date was set for sentence and her matters will be mentioned on March 13.