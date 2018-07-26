Jury considers verdict for accused torso killer

Lindy Williams is accused of killing George Gerbic and leaving his torso on the side of a rural Queensland road.

THE jury have retired to consider their verdict in the murder trial of accused boyfriend killer Lindy Williams.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 66-year-old Coolum Football Club president George Gerbic but guilty to dumping his decapitated torso on the side of a road near Gympie in 2013.

Lawyers for the 60-year-old have told the court she acted in self-defence against a big, violent and imposing man, unintentionally causing his death.

Lindy Williams and George Gerbic.

In closing submissions yesterday lawyers for Williams confirmed it was she who chopped up the 66-year-old's body after he died.

In his closing address Simon Lewis, barrister for alleged murderer Lindy Williams, told the court the 60-year-old had acted in self-defence against a big, violent and imposing man, unintentionally causing his death.

He sensationally conceded his client had chopped up Mr Gerbic's body after his death to cover up "something terrible".

Throughout the trial it had not been clear who hacked up the man's body, and Williams told police she returned home to find the torso in her ensuite bathroom, believing a friend named "Booker" had done the act.