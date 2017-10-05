Jurors to decide if Eunji Ban’s alleged killer can stand trial

IT is time for jurors to decide if murder accused Alex Reuben McEwan is fit to stand trial.

The former Ipswich man has pleaded not guilty to murdering 22 year-old Korean student Eunji Ban, who was brutally attacked before her body was dumped in Brisbane's Wickham Park in November 2013.

On Thursday, prosecutor David Meredith said the Crown maintained Mr McEwan was of sound mind "at the time of the offence".

Mr Meredith told Brisbane Supreme Court a lot of evidence from Mr McvcEwan's "family and friends" supported this claim.

But since then, two psychiatrists believed Mr McEwan had experienced an increase in auditory and visual hallucinations.

The trial heard the medical experts say Mr McEwan complain of demons tormenting him and even commanding him to attack the prosecutor.

One of those experts, Dr Donald Grant, said this week Mr McEwan might be suffering from treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

Mr Meredith said a person's soundness of mind could vary across time.

"People can respond to treatment. They can get better."

"At some subsequent time, his treatment may be successful and he may be fit for trial."

Defence counsel John Allen said Dr Grant gave impartial, expert evidence that Mr McEwan was unfit to stand trial.

This was partly the result of "the difficulty to be mentally present" due to sedation, but mainly because of psychotic hallucinations.

"This isn't a trial by experts…You make the decision."

"The defendant is just not able to properly hear, understand, and pay attention to the evidence and therefore be able to give sensible instructions to his lawyers about that evidence."

Mr Allen said it was "even more problematic" if Mr McEwan was to give evidence.

Justice Jean Dalton told jurors: "You take the whole of his mental processing at the moment into account."

This included schizophrenia, drowsiness, sleepiness and anxiety.

"Can you properly and fairly make your own defence in the trial?" was a key question for jurors, Justice Dalton added.

"I'm telling you that to properly make a defence he would have to give evidence."

The jury started deliberations shortly after 10am.

-NewsRegional