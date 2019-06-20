Junior Wallabies locked and loaded for historic final

The Junior Wallabies will be at full strength for their history-making Under 20s World Cup final against France after two key players beat tribunal charges.

Lonergan was cited for a shoulder charge in Australia's semi-final win over Argentina but was cleared by the judiciary so is free to play in the final.

It's the second win the Junior Wallabies have had with the tribunal this week after halfback Michael McDonald was also cleared to play the final after being sent off in the semis when he picked up a second yellow card.

No.8 Pat Tafa did cop a one-week suspension after being sent off for a high tackle in the pool game against England but is back, along with five-eighth Will Harrison who has recovered from a head knock.

Australian rugby desperately needs some good news and the Junior Wallabies keep on providing it with skipper Fraser McReight short-listed as a finalist for the breakout player of the tournament award, along with Argentine Juan Pablo Castro, South Africa's Jaden Hendrikse and Louis Carbonel, one of the French dangermen the Australians need to contain if they want to win their first Unders 20s world title.

If they are under any extra pressure to deliver some welcome news to the game in Australia they are not showing it.

It's hard to think of a time when Australian Rugby was so low after the poor performances from the senior Wallabies last year, the collapse of the proposed global nations cup and the bitter fallout from Israel Folau's anti-gay postings.

Standing at 1.95m and packing 110kg of muscle, giant backrower Harry Wilson has the physical prowess to carry any burden but the Queensland Reds backrower said there was no extra pressure on the Junior Wallabies whatsoever.

The Aussies will be at full strength for the clash. Picture: Getty

"We don't feel the weight of expectations on our shoulders," he said.

"We're just pretty much playing another game every game this tournament has been knockout so we're treating this game like another game and hope to get another win and celebrate with each other."