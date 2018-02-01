Menu
Junior speedway riders sweep Aus titles

Jacob Hook came second in his class (250cc) at the Australian Titles, held this month.
Helen Spelitis
by

IPSWICH's young speedway riders are kicking goals on the track.

This month several Ipswich Switches Junior Motorcycle Speedway Club members took out top places at the Australian Titles held in Mildura.

Jacob Hook, 15, came second in his class (250cc).

The Burpengary teen is a regular at the Ipswich club and said his strategy was "no brakes and full noise".

At first, the competition didn't look good for Jacob.

"We couldn't get the bike going on the practice day (Thursday)," Jacob said.

Keynan Rew from the Ipswich Switches Junior Speedway is the back to back 125 champion and 250cc champion for the Australia Titles, held this month. Pictured: With his dad, and club president. Dwayne Rew.
"We had fuel issues so I was a bit nervous. But by the time Saturday came around the bike was ready to go."

Jacob was stoked with his finish, coming in second place to reigning champ and fellow club member Keynan Rew.

"It's the best I've ever done in the Australian Titles, so far," Jacob said.

"I'm hoping to race professionally."

The Australian Titles, 250cc championship podium. Pictured: Jacob Hook (second), Keynan Rew (first), Liam May (South Australia), Brock Tregea.
Club president Dwayne Rew said he was proud of all the competitors, including his son who will head to Denmark in April to compete on the world stage.

Keynan Rew from the Ipswich Switches Junior Speedway is the back to back 125 champion and 250cc champion for the Australia Titles, held this month.
Keynan won first overall, first in the 125cc class - for the second year in a row - and first in the 250cc class.

Local club champions

  • Jacob Hook
  • Keynan Rew
  • Brock Tregea
  • Bailey Viner
  • Liam Powell
  • Flynn Nichol
  • Kye Thompson
  • James Guald

Topics:  ipswich ipswich switches junior motorcycle speedway club motorsport

Ipswich Queensland Times
