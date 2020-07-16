Junior referee’s child porn charge rocks Basketball Qld

Logan Thunder's Basketball Referee Development Manager Cori Leslie Stuart Guy, 41, has been charged with possessing child exploitation material. He has been suspended pending the outcome of the case. Picture: Facebook

Basketball Queensland has stood aside the Logan junior referee charged with possessing child pornography, pending the outcome of the court case against him.

Logan Basketball Inc's Basketball Referee Development Manager Cori Leslie Stuart Guy, 41, was bailed on a single charge of possessing "pre-pubescent" child pornography on Monday.

In a statement, Basketball Queensland said it was "shocked and concerned" by the allegations against Mr Guy and it had banned him for now from "any BQ event, venue, or interaction with any basketball association pending resolution of the court process when the matter will be further reviewed".

It comes as the sexual abuse victim of an 18-year-old Townsville Basketball Inc referee supervisor called on BQ to sign up to the National Redress Scheme after he was assaulted between 2002 - 03.

According to ABC reports, Joel Robert Conn was convicted of eight offences, including indecent treatment of a child and procuring a child to commit an indecent act, in December 2016.

BQ said it was "not aware" of any applications for redress having been made under the National Redress Scheme related to BQ or any member association.

"We have sought advice on the National Redress Scheme and are investing in the necessary resources to ensure full consideration of participation in the scheme," the association said.

"We would like to make it clear that any form of abuse within the sport is unacceptable, and as a State Sporting Organisation, we are committed to providing a safe environment for all members including children and support for anyone impacted by sexual misconduct while under our care or the care of our associations."

The association emphasised its Member Protection Policy and Child and Youth Risk Management Strategy, and encouraged anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to come forward and report the matter to their association or directly to BQ.

Originally published as Junior referee's child porn charge rocks Basketball Qld