Junior football teams to be suitably graded

EVENLY MATCHED: Ipswich Knights technical director Joe Fenech has guaranteed junior teams will be placed in competitions suited to their ability this year.

Ipswich Knights technical director Joe Fenech has responded to concerns outlined in a letter to the Queensland Times by parent Wally West published on December 30.

The piece entitled “Give kids a sporting chance” referred to an article in Saturday’s QT with the headline “Knights kids roar ahead” and called for a more careful appraisal of children’s sporting abilities.

Fenech said he wanted to publicly support Wally’s thoughts about placing kids in teams to which they were not suited.

“I started as the technical director at Ipswich Knights FC late in the 2019 season and I wanted to acknowledge your concern,” he said.

“That said I want to clarify a few things:

1. The governing body (Football Brisbane) actually grade teams at the commencement of each season in this grade.

2. I can vouch for the club’s administrator. She is the most diligent person I know, and certainly I can confirm that she made every appeal to Football Brisbane to place the team that you refer to into a division that better suited their skill set.

3. You will be surprised by the number of parents who actually want their kids in certain teams and at times they demand that their kids play alongside their mates despite them being inferior in skill levels.

4. I can give you a personal guarantee that in 2020 players at the Knights will be placed in teams that will challenge them but they will compete in competitions that are balanced.

In conclusion I can assure you that the club and Football Brisbane make every effort to find a balance in terms of matching players and teams’ skill levels.

I would like to think that like you, parents are prepared to allow experts to place young players into teams that best suit their skill set.”