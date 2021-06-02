Jump on Jai: Blues urged to target Teddy attacker

NSW players must evoke the "Blues Brothers" mentality and put a target on Jai Arrow's back, former enforcer Mark 'Spudd' Carroll says.

Arrow had been on the field for just 13 seconds when he drew the ire of every NSW fan for picking up and shoving an unconscious James Tedesco to the ground in the 19th minute of last year's game three series decider at Suncorp Stadium.

Despite Arrow being unaware that Tedesco was knocked out, the incident was one of the ugliest in the Origin arena since punching was banned back in 2013.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Queensland's Jai Arrow attacks a concussed James Tedesco. Picture supplied

Seven months on, Carroll believes the Blues big men must square-up against Arrow, like Tedesco's Sydney Roosters teammates did in round three, for how the Maroons forward treated their captain.

"That's the Roosters, they we're aiming up for their captain and teammate, but deep down every Blues player will want to give it to him. They have to," Carroll said.

"When you are out there, you are playing for the state but you are also playing for your Blue brothers.

"I was just pissed off last year that nothing happen straight away. No one ran in, no one said to Arrow 'run at me next tackle, I'm going to drop ya', none of that happened."

The Roosters went looking for Souths star Arrow, when the bitter arch rivals clashed in a fiery encounter earlier this year in round three.

Veteran forward and spiritual leader Jared Waerea-Hargreaves made a point of seeking out Arrow. But emotion got the better of rising forward Daniel Suluka-Fifita who was sin binned for punching Arrow in the back of the head in a tackle.

On Tuesday, Tedesco insisted the incident would not spill over into the series opener on June 9 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

"Obviously the Roosters boys took it a bit personal because it's against South Sydney and there is that rivalry anyway. There is obviously a lot of talk about it in the last year," Tedesco said.

"There is no bad blood between me (and Arrow).

"I don't think anyone is going to go out and try and take his head off … that's the nature of the sport anyway against Queensland, it's going to be a battle, but there is no personal battle there."

Tedesco revealed he wasn't aware of what Arrow had done until he watched the replays on the incident.

"I was a bit out of it, I came back out in the second half but I don't really remember much, even the whole incident I don't remember what happened until I watched it back," Tedesco said.

Tedesco says he holds no grudges against Arrow.

The concussion forced Tedesco, arguably the Blues' most important player, to watch Queensland re-claim the Origin shield in 2020 from the sidelines.

The Blues captain has made it a "personal" mission to avenge the loss in 2021.

"It was disappointing how it all ended. Obviously I wanted to do my best to lead the boys to victory but I couldn't really do anything about it … there is hunger there to get that shield back but and do everything I can personally as the captain to lead our team to victory," Tedesco said.

Luai won't go orthodox, even for Origin

NSW five-eighth Jarome Luai has scoffed at suggestions he will be forced to play a conservative role in State of Origin I, declaring: "I won't be changing my style."

Luai has become a rugby league free spirit, his unstructured "eyes up" footy inspiring Penrith to a historic 12-0 start to the NRL season.

He has posted 16 line break assists, 14 try assists, six try contributions and 23 tackle busts this season for the unbeaten Panthers.

Queensland, however, claim Luai will be controlled and managed into a more conventional game, an accusation laughed off by NSW adviser Greg Alexander.

Asked would the intensity of Origin curtail his flamboyance, Luai said: "I'm just going to do what got me here. I'm not going to change much. I'm not going to shy away from that.

"I don't have to change too much, just play with that flair and confidence that I do when at Penrith and not getting frightened by the occasion.

"And that's the beauty of having 'Nath' (Nathan Cleary) here as well - he allows me to do what I do. He's captain of the ship pretty much and I've got his back and it's so cool having him here.

"I have that combination with Nathan. He's going to let me do what I do at club level. Knowing already that I'm playing, it's a different mindset.

"I'm really grateful and blessed. I will prepare the best I can and give the boys my best out there. To achieve pretty much the biggest accolade you can get, State of Origin, only the best players get to put this jersey on.

"I will build my game around the tough stuff and the little things."

Former Queensland star Ben Ikin questioned whether Luai and Cleary would be allowed the same unorthodox approach the pair enjoy at Penrith.

"I just don't know if the style that Cleary and Luai bring to club football, they will be allowed to play in State of Origin," Ikin said on Fox Sports.

"It's a different style of game, it's a long, hard grind with limited space.

"Cleary is in the form of his career, there's no doubting he is the best playmaker in the competition. But I wonder, Jarome Luai, whether his style will work in the Origin arena."

Alexander said Luai will be given a license to play his free rein footy.

The Luai and Cleary partnership finds a new colour.

"No-one tells Jarome he can't do this or can't do that," Alexander said.

"Jarome will go out and play his natural game. He will play with the same freedom he does when at Penrith.

"That understanding Jarome has with Nathan, they don't even need to talk to each other. It doesn't have to be verbal for them to react to each other."

Cleary has posted 15 try assists this season, meaning he and Luai have a total of 30 for the season.

Asked how he decided between Luai and Jack Wighton as starting five-eighth, NSW coach Brad Fittler said: "It was close but it's hard to ignore what Penrith are doing at the moment."

What was former ref doing at Blues training?

The NSW Blues have completed their first training session at Coogee Oval under the watchful eye of former referee Gavin Badger.

Manly's Jake and Tom Trbojevic and Newcastle's Daniel Saifiti trained lightly with players who took the field on Sunday given a lesser load.

Blues captain James Tedesco (hip) and forward Payne Haas (knee) both trained on Tuesday morning. Tedesco revealed the hip pointer injury suffered in Saturday's clash against Canberra is still causing "pain" and discomfort.

While it won't sideline him for game one on June 9 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, the hip injury resigned him to being Jake Trbojevic's caddie at Tuesday's golf day at The Coast Golf Club in Little Bay.

"It hurts not to play [golf]," Tedesco said.

James Tedesco had a light hitout on Tuesday. Picture: Tim Hunter

"I trained today for a bit, to get it moving. It's just swollen, the movement and the range is going but it's still tender and swollen, it's gotten better over the last few days. We have a day off tomorrow so by Thursday it should be good."

Despite a heavily strapped right knee at Tuesday training session, Haas managed to get through morning unscathed.

Blues advisor Greg Alexander told The Daily Telegraph, Haas is in no doubt for game one.

Former referee Badger was a new but familiar face at Tuesday's field session. Badger was only an observer this morning. But with concerns over how game one will be officiated under the game's head and neck contact crackdown, Badger's experience having officiated 354 NRL games will undoubtedly be crucial in the Blues' preparations heading into game one.

Blues coach Brad Fittler is confident Tedesco will line-up in game one. "He's in no doubt, I think everyone will train as of Thursday definitely," Fittler said on Monday.

The Blues kicked off day one of the 10-day camp with a team photo at Coogee Beach on Monday. Players also spent parts of the morning posing with locals, and their dogs, as curious joggers stopped to talk and interact with the players.

As well as setting down the ground rules for Fittler's 'no phones' policy, the team also spoke about playing two games in Queensland this series after it was confirmed Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium would host the opening game of the series.

Coach Brad Fittler keeps spirit high during a bonding session. Picture: Tim Hunter

Fittler said his side welcomed the challenge.

"It is what it is," Fittler said.

"Early in the Origin concept all the games were in Queensland. It was only in 1986 when they played a game in NSW. We've had to do it before."

While conceding to games in enemy territory would be a challenge, Fittler believes crushing Queensland at home, twice, will only make victory sweeter for the Blues.

"It will make it that little sweeter," Fittler said.

Originally published as Jump on Jai: Blues urged to target Teddy attacker