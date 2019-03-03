Jump aboard for comedy gold

YOUNG AT HEART: Music and Mayhem on the Marburg Express is this mid-year's concert at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

JOIN the Ipswich Seniors Concert Group as it presents Music and Mayhem on the Marburg Express at its mid-year's concert at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

The show, featuring a host of local performers, follows a group of friends celebrating the Marburg Hotel's 140th anniversary. The pals take an express steam train trip along the Ipswich-Rosewood railway line.

As you can imagine, there are communication mix-ups between the party revellers and there is confusion in the group and their understanding of the official rail timetable.

The journey is full of larger-than-life characters - journalists, officious railway employees, a bewildered constabulary.

There are many hurdles to overcome and this is done through music and song.

This concert is sure to bring a smile to your face and joy to your heart.

The Seniors Concert Group of volunteers are highly experienced senior performers who provide two professional standard annual concerts at the Ipswich Civic Centre for Ipswich Seniors.

The Ipswich City Council Seniors Concert Group formed about 2002 and has given productions to Ipswich seniors ever since.

Many current actors were part of those first performances and also sing or act with other community theatre groups in the area.

Last year, they performed a frolicking production of Baby Boomers' Christmas Fun-Raiser.

Ipswich Seniors Concert Group members have often said performing with the group was a pleasure.

The senior performers are young at heart and enjoy bringing happiness to those of a similar age who attend their shows.

These concerts sell out early so the advice is to log on now to book.

The show will be held on Tuesday, April 16, commencing at 10am in the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Book now through ipswichciviccentre.com.au or at th Ipswich Civic Centre booking office. Tickets cost $10.

If you would like to become involved with the Ipswich City Council Seniors Concert Group, contact janwhite210@gmail.com.