Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fashion & Beauty

Julie Bishop wows with killer $1570 heels

by Lydia Pedrana
4th Dec 2018 5:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Unafraid of hitting a glass ceiling, Julie Bishop has once again stood sky high in a pair of killer designer heels during question time yesterday.

Known for her impeccable style and expensive taste, the black, patent leather Yves Saint Laurent sandals have an 11CM tall heel and retail for a whopping $1,570.

Well heeled.... Julie Bishop's style wowed parliament. Picture Gary Ramage
Well heeled.... Julie Bishop's style wowed parliament. Picture Gary Ramage

 

In August, the former foreign minister famously wore a pair from bright red, satin, sparkly shoes when she resigned from parliament.

Her colourful fashion choice - which she later referred to as 'a comfortable working boot' - instantly became an iconic moment of female empowerment, boldy standing out against the sea of dark suits of pollies and journos.

Last week, Bishop donated those same 'red resignation shoes' to the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House

 

Kilelr details.... Close up of those heels. Picture Gary Ramage
Kilelr details.... Close up of those heels. Picture Gary Ramage

She also came under fire when high-end designer Jimmy Choo gifted her a pair of Aboriginal print pumps, however Bishop insisted she did not breach strict rules that stipulate ministers must pay for extravagant gifts.

Alongside an Instagram post about the donation, she wrote: "If I inspire one woman to aspire to enter public life, to aspire to be a Foreign Minister or Prime Minister, this gift has been worth making."

Style queen.... the 62-year-old’s love for designer clothing goes beyond her feet.
Style queen.... the 62-year-old’s love for designer clothing goes beyond her feet.

Arguably one of the most glamorous women in politics, the 62-year-old's love for designer clothing goes beyond her feet.

Bishop's wardrobe includes other luxury labels including Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Rachel Gilbert.

heels julie bishop politics

Top Stories

    Tropical Cyclone Owen set to bring heavy rain to CQ

    Tropical Cyclone Owen set to bring heavy rain to CQ

    Breaking THE Bureau of Meteorology has predicted heavy rainfall for Central Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Owen moves towards the Queensland coast.

    Cupcake baker opens pop-up store in Top of Town

    premium_icon Cupcake baker opens pop-up store in Top of Town

    News Baker Antoinette Mobbs has brought some sweetness to the precinct

    IN DEPTH: Looking back at the council's tumultuous year

    premium_icon IN DEPTH: Looking back at the council's tumultuous year

    Council News It all fell apart about 26 hours after the CEO's appointment

    Jail squeeze on cheeky drug find

    premium_icon Jail squeeze on cheeky drug find

    Crime It only took a few sniffs to find a suspicious package

    Local Partners