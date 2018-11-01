Menu
Politics

Bishop laughs after making WHO’s sexy list

by Alison Stephenson
1st Nov 2018 4:48 AM
WHEN Julie Bishop was asked how she feels about being named on WHO's Sexiest People list, the former Foreign Minister could only laugh.

"Politicians and sexiness is often not associated," Bishop told the mag.

"Politicians and sex - that's often in the same sentence!"

 

Julie Bishop has been named as one of WHO's Sexiest People for their issue. Picture: Jason Ierace for WHO
The 62-year-old who resigned as both deputy leader and foreign minister in August, was one of 30 Aussies on the list which was unveiled today.

Carrie Bickmore, Elyse Knowles, Rebecca Gibney, Lisa Wilkinson, Robyn Lawley and Jett Kenney were also featured.

Model and TV personality Elyse Knowles was one of 30 Aussies who made the list. Picture: Peter Wallis
Model Robyn Lawley also featured. Picture: Dylan Robinson
As did a glowing Carrie Bickmore. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
The list is unveiled today in this month’s Who issue.
"I am the first woman to challenge for the leadership of the Liberal Party in its history," Bishop added. "I am very proud of that fact."

As for what she is doing next: "I'm just focusing on the next few weeks and months.

My life obviously changed dramatically in a matter of days and I'm considering my options."

