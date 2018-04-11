'Julian was seven when I debuted, it makes you feel old'

WINNING FEELING: Tyson Lofipo celebrated his birthday with a win over the Northern Pride on Saturday.

ON THE record, Tyson Lofipo chose to celebrate his 30th birthday with a quiet dinner with some friends and family.

But following the Jets' 16-12 win over the Northern Pride on Saturday, he could be forgiven for allowing himself to let his hair down.

And his teammates did their best to get the celebrations started.

To the now-traditional beat of a well-timed hand to the lid of the nearest wheelie bin, the Jets' 'green and white' chorus rang out from the home dressing rooms.

But immediately following came another, equally as loved chorus - 'Happy Birthday to you'.

For the bustling Jets prop, another home win was as good a birthday present as he could ask for.

"It was an important win for us, good to get another win at home," Lofipo said.

"We spoke before the game about winning all of our home games this year, and to show our pride for the home fans. It's an exciting season ahead."

Lofipo talked up the influence of young speedsters Julian Christian and Denzel Burns during Saturday's contest, but admitted he was starting to feel a little isolated as one of the few remaining Jets born in the '80s.

"Julian was seven when I debuted, and Denzel was six - it makes you feel old," he said.

"I thought Julian played out of his skin, he's come along in leaps and bounds since he debuted last year.

"The young fellas keep us on our toes. It's good to have that bit of youth in the team."

Lofipo wanted to get one final comment "on the record".

"I'm into my 30s now, I've got to settle down," he said with a chuckle.