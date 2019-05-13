Julian Assange rape case reopened in Sweden

Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court. Picture: Getty

Swedish prosecutors are to reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, deputy director of prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson has announced.

Swedish prosecutors filed preliminary charges - a step short of formal charges - against Assange after he visited the country in 2010.

Seven years later, a case of alleged sexual misconduct was dropped when the statute of limitations expired. That left a rape allegation, and the case was closed as it couldn't be pursued while Assange was living at the Ecuadorean embassy in London and there was no prospect of bringing him to Sweden.