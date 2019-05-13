Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court. Picture: Getty
Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court. Picture: Getty
News

Julian Assange rape case reopened in Sweden

by Stephen Drill
13th May 2019 7:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Swedish prosecutors are to reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, deputy director of prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson has announced.

Swedish prosecutors filed preliminary charges - a step short of formal charges - against Assange after he visited the country in 2010.

Seven years later, a case of alleged sexual misconduct was dropped when the statute of limitations expired. That left a rape allegation, and the case was closed as it couldn't be pursued while Assange was living at the Ecuadorean embassy in London and there was no prospect of bringing him to Sweden.

editors picks julian assange wikileaks

Top Stories

    Key witness blocked in Antoniolli trial

    premium_icon Key witness blocked in Antoniolli trial

    Crime THE former mayor's legal team opposed the last-minute inclusion when the Crown prosecutor made the application to Magistrate Anthony Gett.

    Antoniolli trial: Two final witnesses give evidence

    premium_icon Antoniolli trial: Two final witnesses give evidence

    Crime "He said he was given it on the understanding it was a loan"

    Ex-mayor sheds tears as he gives evidence at trial

    premium_icon Ex-mayor sheds tears as he gives evidence at trial

    Crime Antoniolli cut a sad figure outside an Ipswich courtroom today

    City hotel and nightclub to reopen

    premium_icon City hotel and nightclub to reopen

    Business Thirsty punters in the CBD, never fear.