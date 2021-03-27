Julia Roberts’ caught in NSW flood emergency

Julia Roberts and family caught up in flood emergency in Hawkesbury region

Oscar winner Julia Roberts almost found herself the star of a real-life disaster movie last week as the actor and her family hunkered down in the Hawkesbury region after being trapped by floodwaters.

It's understood Roberts, 53, her husband Danny Moder, 52, and their children - twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 16, and Henry, 13 - were put on "evacuation standby" at their luxurious five-bedroom estate in the Hawkesbury region after flood ­waters threatened to cut off all roads to the sprawling property.

Roberts, who arrived in Australia via private jet earlier this month for what is believed to be a year-long working stay, is said to have never been in "any direct danger" and that their evacuation would have been more of a "precautionary measure".

"Their accommodation is on very high ground so there was no major threat," an insider told The Saturday Telegraph.

"It was more about being aware that roads in and out were to be cut off temporarily."

The luxury estate is set on high ground, so Roberts and her family did not need to evacuate.

The stunning property has views of surrounding bushland.

It's understood that despite the disaster threat, the Moder clan opted to remain at their lavish residence, which served as both their quarantine base and will remain their ongoing home-away-from-home for the ­immediate future.

Set on 57ha, the ultra-private property is a celebrity favourite because it can't been seen or accessed from any public roads and is well hidden high in the hills of northwest Sydney.

The five-bedroom retreat comes with its own private chef.

Guests can enjoy a dip in the infinity pool.

It even boasts a "designer moat" around the property, as well as Lotus-filled lakes, an infinity pool, wine cellar and in-house private chef.

Roberts is in Sydney to film the new political thriller Gaslit, alongside fellow American actor Sean Penn, 60.

She is expected to relocate north to Queensland later this year when she begins shooting the rom com Ticket To Paradise, with George Clooney.

Meanwhile, the clean-up in the Hawkesbury is now well under way as floodwaters finally began receding on Friday.

Originally published as Julia Roberts' caught in NSW flood emergency