Entertainment

Julia Morris’ ‘incredibly insensitive’ joke

Danny Green won an eating challenge on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Nigel Wright/Network TEN
by Andrew Bucklow

JULIA Morris has been slammed for making an "incredibly insensitive" joke on last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here.

Viewers were upset by the co-host's quip which came at the end of a "heavyweight" eating challenge between boxers Danny Green and Anthony Mundine.

After downing a variety of disgusting meals including raw sausages and offal jelly with fish eyes, Danny Green walked over to a bush and vomited.

Morris seized on the moment and directed a joke towards glamour model Simone Holtznagel who was watching the challenge with the other camp mates.

"Oh my god Simone, does this remind you of Australia's Next Top Model?" Morris joked as Green was sick in the background.

Simone Holtznagel is on I’m A Celeb.
The celebrity contestants burst into laughter and Simone responded, "post-traumatic stress".

But some viewers weren't laughing.

"Did you really allow one of your hosts to make a joke about eating disorders to a model on television?" wrote one person on Instagram.

"Get Julia to apologise for her disgraceful eating disorder 'joke'," wrote another person. "Really unprofessional and not at all funny."

Other viewers however pointed out that Morris was only joking.

"She's a comedian, we can't get upset over everything that's said," wrote a viewer on Instagram. "The world's sad enough as it is."

Anthony Mundine was also sick after the tucker trial. Picture: Channel 10
A spokesperson for The Butterfly Foundation which represents all people affected by eating disorders and negative body image, told news.com.au that jokes like the one Morris made are dangerous.

"Joking about any mental illness is potentially harmful in many ways," the spokesperson said.

"For those experiencing an eating disorder, it can lead to feelings of shame, embarrassment or feeling misunderstood. As a result, they could be less likely to open up to support networks as they are afraid of not being taken seriously. So this is a big concern. It also impacts on the general public's understanding of eating disorders as a serious mental illness."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you, or anyone you know is experiencing an eating disorder or body image concern you can call Butterfly's National Helpline on 1800 33 4673 or email support@thebutterflyfoundation.org.au or chat to online here.

Simone poses for photographer Tatiana Gerusova.
