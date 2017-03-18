Juicy produce at Orion

IF YOU'RE not a huge veggie fan but you love your juice, then Orion Springfield Central's latest addition, Raw Juicery, may just be your key to the veggie life.

The region's only raw food store offering a predominantly plant-based menu, Raw Juicery officially opened its doors this week at Springfield Orion Central.

Raw Juicery Springfield store manager Sarah Exelby said customer feedback regarding the opening of the store, both in person and online, had so far been exceedingly positive.

Zac from Orion Shopping Centre's Raw Juicery, with two of his acai bowls. Myjanne Jensen

"Everyone has been super excited we have finally opened,” Ms Exelby said.

"A lot of our customers have been waiting for something like our shop to open up in the area for a while,” she said.

"All kinds of people love our products, from all-green juice lovers to super sweet and fruity tasting, smoothie-loving children.”

"Here at Raw we're more than happy to tweak our favourite juices so that they cater for your own tastebuds.”

Springfield Orion Central Raw Juicery's grand opening happens today.