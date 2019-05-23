Juiced up thieves on prowl for batteries

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel was appointed officer in charge of the Lowood Police Station on October 13.

LOWOOD police are warning farmers to be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour following the theft of several batteries from a property recently.

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel (pictured above) said vigilant workers were able to obtain some valuable information for police following the theft of the batteries from a property on Rifle Range Rd at Lowood last Friday.

"The attentiveness of people is crucial in our game,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

"We encourage people to note descriptions of people and vehicles, obtain registrations and ring Triple Zero if it is an emergency or a crime is in progress”.

Snr Sgt Peel also commented on the value of security monitoring devices on homes and properties and how they have contributed to successful investigations.

Anyone with further information can phone Crime Stoppers or Lowood Police.