Jug Man's collection a steaming success

Jack "The Jugman" Parsons owns a collection of more than 300 antique porcelain jugs.

Jack "The Jugman" Parsons owns a collection of more than 300 antique porcelain jugs. Andrew Korner

THE thrill of the hunt runs through Jack "The Jug Man” Parsons' veins.

Combine that with his penchant for porcelain and you've got the makings of one or two impressive collections.

The Dinmore resident, who once dedicated his time to accumulating the porcelain insulators from power stations, has shifted his focus to antique and modern porcelain tea jugs.

Jack "The Jugman" Parsons owns a collection of more than 300 antique porcelain jugs. Andrew Korner

In little more than two years, Mr Parsons has built his collection to more than 300, with the array of finely built jugs taking pride of place in his kitchen and living room.

Like any collector, the hunt is never over for Ipswich's own Jug Man, with his eye constantly scanning the ads for antique fairs and shows where he might be able to pick up that long sought after piece to complete one of his many manufacturer's lines.

Some of his pieces date back to the 1920s.

"I used to collect power insulators,” he said.

"It was just for something different, and as far as I knew I was the only one in Queensland collecting them.

"After my son bought it all off me, I was left wondering what I was going to collect next.

"I just started buying pots off markets and antique shops.

"Now I go out every weekend looking. At the weekend I bought one from Coolangatta that cost me $1000. It is Victorian made.”

Mr Parsons has acquired an array of jugs from a shopping list of manufacturers, some more mainstream like Sunbeam and Kambrook and others a little more obscure, such as Hecla, Nilson and Haigh.

"The idea is to get one with a really good label still visible on it,” he said

"Some of the best ones come from Victoria, which is where a lot of them were originally made.

"I have also bought some new ones from Chinatown in Brisbane.”

The Jug Man's passion seems to have rubbed off on his two sons, who collect Batman gear and beer cans.

If his search requires online expertise, Mr Parson's enlists his daughter's help.

"I go out looking every weekend. It's all about the enjoyment of the hunt,” he said.