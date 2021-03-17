Judge’s concern for ‘serial abuser of women’

A man has been jailed for the latest in a history of attacks against women.

A MAN with a history of violent acts against women including his mother and two former girlfriends has been sentenced to jail for his latest attacks.

The sentencing judge this week described him as being “a serial abuser of women”.

He struck a woman in “a flurry of punches and kicks”, the Ipswich District Court heard when he was brought in from jail for sentence.

Keiren John William Conlon-Butterworth, 29, from Booval, pleaded guilty to committing domestic violence offences of unlawful assault causing bodily harm; and unlawful assault having previously been served with a domestic violence protection order, and previously being convicted of domestic violence offences.

His pleas were made just prior to the scheduled start of a trial, with the Crown prosecution withdrawing a more serious indictment and proceeding with the fresh indictment.

Prosecutor Amanda Robinson said an aggravating feature was his previous convictions for domestic violence assaults involving different women that included punching a former partner in the mouth.

Another domestic violence conviction involved Conlon-Butterworth swinging a golf club near his mother then chasing and punching her.

Ms Robinson said the charges before the court involved him having a verbal argument with the woman that turned physical.

“He struck her all over her body in a flurry of punches and a flurry of kicks. She did not fight back,” Ms Robinson said.

“She said she was afraid he would kill her.”

The woman suffered cuts and bruising.

Ms Robinson said Conlon-Butterworth had spent more than 420 days in jail since his arrest.

“His history paints a grim picture of someone with no regard for the safety of others, particularly the women in his life,” she said.

“The community needs to be protected from his recidivism. His prospects of rehabilitation appear slight.”

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said a two-year jail term was an appropriate penalty, noting that this would become two-years and eight months when an existing suspended eight-month order was activated.

“He has served enough time. Essentially he has served one-third of a 3 ½ year sentence,” Mr Neaves said.

‘He says he made wrong life choices. There is significant substance misuse.”

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said substance abuse “doesn’t necessarily turn you into a serial abuser of women”.

He said he had seen the photos of the woman’s injuries.

“In any version it was a significant attack,” he said.

“You were in a relationship with this poor woman and this is what she gets out of it.

“You have a very concerning history.”

Judge Horneman-Wren said there had been five assaults against former partners.

“Protection of the community from you becomes a significant sentence consideration,” he said.

In February 2019 Conlon-Butterworth received an eight-month suspended jail order for assault causing bodily harm to a woman.

Judge Horneman-Wren activated that sentence, and sentenced Conlon-Butterworth to a cumulative term of two years jail.

He was granted parole from the following day to live with an aunt in Woodridge.