Judge 'takes chance' on meth user, says future in his hands

AN IPSWICH man with convictions for drug offences was again arrested and charged when his ice supplier was targeted in a police drug operation.

When police scrutinised Billyjack Sibbick, he was charged with a handful of drug supply charges involving ice.

Billyjack Kerrie Sibbick, 24, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to six counts of supplying illicit drugs - methylamphetamine, at Raceview in September and October 2017.

Sentencing judge Dennis Lynch QC told Sibbick he could be helped in overcoming his drug problems only if he wanted to help himself.

"Your future is in your hands. No one else can deal with your drug problems. I wish you luck," he said.

After hearing Crown facts and submissions from Sibbick's barrister, Judge Lynch said it would be very easy to send him straight to jail but the court was told that he now wanted to do something about his drug problem.

"You have reached the crossroads. If you don't deal with your drug problem, the reality is you will be spending more time in prison," Judge Lynch said.

"If you don't, that is where you will end up. So far you have done nothing to help yourself.

"I am encouraged that you are starting to make the right noises. And you say you have stopped using drugs."

Judge Lynch said the dealer being investigated appeared to have been Sibbick's principal supplier.

And text messages between the two revealed Sibbick to be obtaining drugs from him.

And that on occasions Sibbick sold drugs to others to likely finance his own habit.

"Your addiction to that drug has impacted your life significantly," Judge Lynch said.

However, he found that his offending was toward the lower end in seriousness in such crimes.

And the court was told that in the 15 months since the offences, Sibbick had put on weight, indicating that he was not using ice.

The Crown facts stated three of the charges were offers to supply ice; one was a preparatory act; and two were actual supplies.

Judge Lynch said the largest offer was 3.5g of ice for $850 but there was no evidence before the court the transaction eventuated.

He warned Sibbick that if he continued to use or deal in methylamphetamine he could expect to be sentenced to longer terms of imprisonment - measured in years, not months.

"I'm prepared to take a chance because there are some signs that you have turned the corner. And you are still young," Judge Lynch said.

"The highly desirable outcome for the community is of you being rehabilitated."

Judge Lynch sentenced Sibbick to an 18-month jail term but granted him immediate release on supervised parole.