Judge slams ‘thugs’ over McDonald’s assault

Brandon Richard Graham and James Alexander Lehmann pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm over an incident outside Ipswich McDonald's.

Brandon Richard Graham and James Alexander Lehmann pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm over an incident outside Ipswich McDonald's.

A JUDGE has slammed the behaviour of two men who punched an innocent man in the face when he came to the aid of women at McDonalds.

Ipswich Judge Dennis Lynch QC showed his disgust at James Lehmann and Brandon Graham, branding their actions as appalling.

Judge Lynch heard that while it was Lehmann who punched the man, his mate Graham also took part in their drunken crime.

From the Crown facts before the court, the nasty incident apparently occurred when the two drunk men had been pestering females in the carpark outside Ipswich McDonald’s.

The females sought out a young man nearby who became the victim of the assault. His car was also damaged, the court was told.

James Alexander Lehmann pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm over an incident outside Ipswich McDonald's.

Seated in the dock of the Ipswich District Court, the two 22-year-olds Brandon Richard Graham from East Ipswich, and James Alexander Lehmann from Sadliers Crossing, each pleaded guilty to committing assaults causing bodily harm on Friday, July 12, 2019; stealing clothes; and doing wilful damage.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said the offences also breached a probation order Lehmann was on at the time.

Ms Robinson said the victim was struck once in the face by Lehmann’s fist.

She said Lehmann reached inside the victim’s car and stole his clothes.

The court heard Graham said: “I’ll teach you to talk up to me”, before kicking the man’s car, causing damage.

Ms Robinson said Graham was charged as he was party to the assault and to stealing the clothes.

Lehmann and Graham were arrested by police when trying to board a train at Ipswich station.

Fortunately the strike was a one punch and the injuries not permanent,” Ms Robinson said.

She said both the men had reoffended since being charged.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said Lehmann had ongoing issues of alcohol abuse.

“It seems he was hassling some young ladies. His response was completely inappropriate,” Mr Thomas said.

Brandon Richard Graham pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm over an incident outside Ipswich McDonald's.

“He is back living with his mum and dad under their watchful eyes.”

Defence barrister Daniel Caruana sought a probation order for Graham, saying there was little to be gained from a short jail term.

Judge Lynch said it was appalling behaviour.

“You behaved like a pair of thugs,” Judge Lynch said.

“Swearing and yelling derogatory things to people because there were females concerned about your conduct and who went and stood near some other males. And you took affront.”

He said both followed the man to his car where Lehmann prevented him from closing the door then struck him, causing a split lip.

“It was loutish, thuggish. It brings shame on both of you.”

Judge Lynch sentenced Graham to an 18-month supervised probation order.

Lehmann was sentenced to a three-month jail term for the assault, suspended for 18-months, and placed on an 18-month probation order.