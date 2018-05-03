'Cowardly, shameful': Judge slams attack on partner

ANNOYED that a girl he was dating was going out to have fun with friends, William Blair grabbed an electrical cord and strangled her.

When her breathing became laboured, Blair released his grip.

He also laid into her with punches to the head and left her naked with her ankles tied.

His violence was labelled as cowardly and shameful by a sentencing judge.

William Benjamin Charles Blair, 34, from Riverview, was sentenced in the Ipswich District Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm; strangulation, choking, suffocation in a domestic relationship; and deprivation of liberty by unlawfully detaining.

Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said the domestic violence offences happened on February 27, 2017.

"It was a protracted, violent episode of domestic violence. They were in a relationship for a short time," Mr Needham said.

He said there had been a verbal argument that escalated and Blair hit the woman's face and the top of her head, saying to her "this wouldn't have happened if you hadn't spoken to me like that".

Blair told her to take a shower and while showering he walked in and punched her four or five times.

Later that evening when she tried to leave, Blair pulled her by the hair back towards a room and she landed against the door frame causing pain to an arm. Mr Needham said Blair took a white extension cord and, while threatening to kill her, tightened it around her neck. She could not breathe and Blair released the cord for several minutes.

Blair dragged her into a bedroom, told her to lay on her stomach and threatened her with the cord.

The woman was still naked following her shower and Blair threatened to lock her in the room.

"The next day when he went to the bathroom she grabbed a bed sheet and fled the house, flagging down a driver," Mr Needham said.

Her injuries included facial bruising and black eyes.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Blair grew up in Bundamba and started using drugs from a young age. Blair had cleaned up while in custody and planned to continue his education.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said Blair became upset when the victim made plans to go out drinking with friends.

He said the facial photographs indicated how seriously injured she was.

Judge Lynch said that in Crown facts Blair tightened the electrical cord around her neck several times and when she complained that he might kill her, Blair "made threats to do just that".

"It was violent and dangerous. Tightening something around her neck you could easily have killed her," Judge Lynch said.

"(It was) cowardly and shameful."

He noted Blair was under the influence of ice at the time.

Judge Lynch sentenced Blair to 29 months' jail for strangulation, and 12 months each for deprivation of liberty, and assault causing bodily harm.

He will be eligible to apply for parole on September 30.