Judge rules evidence insufficient before discharging trainer

NO CASE: Greyhound trainer Reg Kay (left) was ruled to have no case to answer over an animal cruelty charge. He is pictured leaving court with his solicitor Chris Nyst. Ross Irby

HIGHLY regarded greyhound trainer Reg Kay will no longer have to stand trial on an animal cruelty charge involving live baiting.

Mr Kay, 75, from Lowood, went before Ipswich District Court, where he made a successful application through defence barrister Andrew Boe and solicitor Chris Nyst.

Mr Kay, a former Australian and Queensland greyhound trainer of the year, was facing trial on a Crown charge that he attended a greyhound training track operated by Tom Noble at Churchable on October 8, 2014, with intent to unlawfully inflict pain and suffering to a piglet.

Mr Kay strongly denied the allegation from the beginning and last week the court found he had no case to answer.

His defence team argued that an alleged intent to cause pain and suffering would not able to be shown or proven by the Crown case, and that there were no acts depicted in the hidden camera footage at the track to show pain and suffering being inflicted by Mr Kay.

The case included a 21-minute video of the track racing trials taken by a hidden camera between 7.45am and 8.06am on the day in question.

It showed dogs owned by Mr Kay, and by trainer and dog owner Julie Edmondson, chasing the live piglet.

The piglet is seen to be squirming and squealing after being tied to an automated lure arm by Noble.

Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the presence of Mr Kay at the track "enabled and encouraged” the alleged offence, and that Mr Kay paid money to Noble to take part with his dogs.

The court heard that two of the dogs trialled were Dagwood and Blondie, and that it was Tom Noble who controlled lure arm and who attached the live piglet to it.

The lure arm travelled around the track at 41km/h. The video showed greyhounds chasing the live lure nine times.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC had access to the video, documentation and the submissions earlier in the week but reserved his decision until Friday.

He ruled that the case was circumstantial, the evidence insufficient and incapable of establishing guilt if put before a jury.

He said while the piglet was seen squealing and squirming on the lure when suspended mid-air as greyhounds chased or attempted to attack it, it was not clear if any greyhounds had attacked or bitten it.

In his lengthy reasoning Judge Lynch found no evidence of any criminality regarding animal cruelty by Mr Kay, or as being a party to any offences by others.

Judge Lynch said that it was not an issue that it had been unlawful, as what was required was proof of direct intention to cause pain and suffering.

He said when Mr Kay left the track, the piglet was still alive, with no evidence of any injury suffered.

It likely could be concluded that Mr Kay and others had been "indifferent” to the fate of the piglet, but at the end of the tape it was alive.

Judge Lynch said it was clear Mr Kay had his own purpose; pushing to have his dogs perform well and be a successful trainer, and for Noble to make money by offering live baiting at his training track.

"I conclude there is no case to answer,” he said.

Judge Lynch said, however, that the people at the track that morning were clearly involved in mistreatment of the piglet.

His ruling was only that the specific evidence was insufficient, and was in no way an endorsement of any conduct engaged in through live baiting.

Judge Lynch formerly discharged Mr Kay.