Judge orders not guilty verdict in attempted robbery case

A MAN accused of threatening a vehicle owner with a sawn-off shotgun in an attempted robbery has been found not guilty at the conclusion of his trial in Ipswich this week.

The owner of a Toyota Landcruiser ute said he was confronted by a man with a shotgun outside his Redbank Plains home on December 18, 2019, after investigating a noise.

In the Crown prosecution case, Matthew Adan Fitton, 33, from Capalaba, stood trial at Ipswich District Court on a charge of attempted robbery/threatening violence when armed.

Complainant Khy Horrigan, in his evidence, said the alleged offender pointed a shotgun at him that night.

Mr Horrigan said he then ran inside and got a hammer and intended to “throw it like Thor” at the intruder who he said had a tattoo on his face that may have been a teardrop.

The intruder had demanded the keys to another car but then left the property on foot.

At the conclusion of Crown evidence put forward by prosecutor James Veivers, defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin made a successful application that there was no case for Fitton to answer.

Ms Bernardin argued that on the evidence heard, the jury could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Fitton was guilty of the offence.

After consideration of the evidence and the charge, Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC instructed the jury that there was no evidence where it could find beyond reasonable doubt that at the time of any assault occurring there was an intention to steal keys.

“I have concluded there is no evidence where you can find beyond reasonable doubt an offence by whoever was in that vehicle that night,” Judge Horneman-Wren said.

He directed the jury to find a ‘not guilty’ verdict for attempted armed robbery.

The jury announced its not guilty verdict and Fitton was formally discharged.

Before the abrupt end to the trial, the jury heard evidence on Monday that there had been an intruder in the yard who was spotted going through bins two weeks before the incident.

Although Fitton’s DNA was located in a swab taken off the gear stick in the unlocked Landcruiser, it was not evidence he was there on the night of the alleged incident, and it could have got there through a third party.

Mr Horrigan’s girlfriend Kaitlyn Nolan made a triple-0 call after 9.30pm, the recorded tape played in court where she tells the operator “he’s got a shotgun, he’s in our car”.

“It’s an old four-wheel-drive like a paddock basher,” she said.

Police evidence included a photo board being shown to Mr Horrigan five months after the incident. He was asked whether any of the males pictured looked like the offender.

Fitton was not identified from the photo board.

The trial heard Fitton was charged after being arrested with another male at Eagleby on December 19, 2019. A rifle was located in the footwell of their vehicle.