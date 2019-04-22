Judge chastises drug user after deal goes wrong

A DRUG house was the scene of a car-jacking when an Ipswich dad trying to score pulled out a knife, demanding the car owner give him the keys.

Jaiden Hill then drove off from the Raceview house taking the car owner with him.

It was just one more offence in 21-year-old Hill's growing list of crimes, described as an "appalling criminal history for a person so young”.

In Ipswich District Court, prosecutor Farook Anoozer said Hill had been before the court 14 times to be sentenced. He has 22 different types of offences against him including burglary, stealing, and entering premises to steal.

Jaiden Raymond Hill pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm at Raceview on April 15, 2018; deprivation of liberty; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; robbery when armed; and unlawful use of a stolen car. He also pleaded to failing to stop for police, and driving when unlicensed.

Mr Anoozer said Hill went to a house looking for drugs when a fight broke out and Hill took out a knife and demanded a man's car keys. At knife-point he took the man from the house then drove off.

Mr Anoozer said the Crown sought a head sentence of two to three years.

Hill had spent a year held in jail but this could not be declared because it involved an unrelated matter but that time should be taken into account.

Neighbours heard yells coming from the Raceview house at 8am and called police.

Hill drove around the police car, scraping the side of the car.

A police pursuit lasted more than seven minutes and the frightened car owner jumped from the moving car.

An ambulance was called and the man taken to the Ipswich Hospital.

Polair tracked the car for 40 minutes, observing it being driven through red lights, and on the wrong side of the road. Police deployed stingers and Hill swerved around them.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said Hill hadn't worked since he left school, Ipswich State High, in Year 11.

"He instructs that he started using cannabis at 13, moved on to methylamphetamine, ice since 16,” he said.

"At the time of the offences he was using ice. He has done courses in prison.

"And obviously he'd like to have a job.”

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said Hill had done nothing in the past to deal with drug problem.

"I tell you the community will not tolerate you continuing on as you have been,” Judge Lynch said.

"Get some qualifications. Get a job, earn an income and have a happy life.

"People, police were placed in danger by the way you drove.”

Judge Lynch sentenced Hill to three years jail and granted him immediate parole.

His licence was disqualified for two years for failing to stop, and disqualified six months for driving when unlicensed.