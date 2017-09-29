The Voice star to wow fans with free performance

Judah Kelly David Nielsen

IPSWICH fans will finally have a chance to hear live Judah Kelly (aka King Judah) who won this year's The Voice, with a special performance planned at Riverlink on October 14.

The local singer has been busting to get a chance to get to appear in Ipswich after he received such huge support during his time on the hit TV show.

He has just finished his first national tour and is still busy promoting his debut album.

Judah will be appearing at 11.30am on Saturday October 14 in the food court at Riverlink where he'll be meeting fans, performing songs and signing copies of his chart-topping CD Count On Me.

"Things have really calmed down a bit now, and I'm working on planning what's next," Judah said. "I've learnt to relax a bit as a performer now, to be honest. I was always nervous performing but I've realised that if you're tense the audience reflects that, and at the end of the day they just want to see me perform well."

Judah is currently doing a workshop with The Voice producers to help prepare next year's entrants for the ride they are about to get on.

"The best advice I give people is to be themselves, that's the best way to go about it. People are going to like you for who you are.

"I've finished the national tour which was great, it was so good to do intimate shows for people who wanted to be there to listen, plus the Gympie Muster was amazing," Judah said. "I've done it before, but it was good to go there as an artist, not just a guitarist. I sold out of CD's which is always a good thing and overall the experience was awesome."

Judah has waited for a long time to get back to Ipswich, and perform at a shopping centre that he used to shop at himself, never for a moment imagining that one day he'd be there signing autographs.

"It will be good to finally be back home, as I've played everywhere that isn't home. I lived in Ipswich for a few years before I moved to Laidley and it's going to be great to see so many people, and I hope everyone comes to say g'day.

"Don't ever feel like you're intruding if you see me, I'm always happy for a chat and a selfie. I can't wait to see everyone at Riverlink on the 14th of October.

"We're really excited to have Judah Kelly appear at Riverlink," said Robyn Bannister-Tyrrell from the popular shopping centre. "We know he has lots of fans here in Ipswich and we're expecting them to turn out in droves for this fantastic event."