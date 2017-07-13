21°
Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

Cameron Adams, News Corp Australia Network | 13th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.
JUDAH Kelly has scored the biggest Voice winner's single in four years.

Kelly's single Count on Me debuted at No. 19 on this week's ARIA chart.

That's the highest debut since Harrison Craig's Unconditional entered at No. 15 in 2013.

Kelly has reversed a downward spiral that began with Anja Nissen's I'm So Excited debuting at No. 42 in 2014 and last year's winner Alfie Arcuri seeing his winner's single Cruel peak at only No. 89.

Count on Me sold 7980 copies after being aired on the Grand Final of The Voice, which was watched by over 1.3 million viewers.

Runner-up Hoseah Partsch also charted this week, entering at No. 35 with Paper Planes, which racked up 5147 sales.

Partsch had a slight handicap with his single being an Apple Music streaming exclusive last week, with Kelly available on all streaming platforms.

However both Voice contestants barely registered on any streaming charts - the ARIA singles chart now combines downloads and streaming data for an overall figure.

Kelly's combined streams counted for just 411 sales, Partsch's for just 77 sales.

Streaming generally takes several weeks to have any major chart impact, the songs are also just starting to gain commercial radio attention.

The Voice's Grand Final also had limited sales impact for the international guests flown in to perform.

Niall Horan's Slow Hands, already a major hit, did best by jumping to No. 2 with 18,302 sales, behind Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber's Despacito on 23,118 sales (Horan is actually ahead on sales, but not when streaming figures are factored in).

Kelly will release his debut album on July 28, expected to include songs performed on the show including Hallelujah.

RISING

Voice winners' singles peaks

Karise Eden - You Won't Let Me - No. 5 (2012)

Harrison Craig - Unconditional - No. 15 (2013)

Anja Nissen - I'm So Excited - No. 42 (2014)

Ellie Drennan - Ghost - No. 25 (2015)

Alfie Arcuri - Cruel - No. 89 (2016)

Judah Kelly - Count on Me - No. 19 (2017)

Topics:  aria albums chart judah kelly the voice australia

