22°
News

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Louise Richardson
| 11th Jun 2017 9:27 PM
Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.
Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"I'M man enough to sing like a girl,” Judah Kelly told the cameras as he prepared for tonight's second live show of The Voice.

And when he took the stage he made the Tina Arena hit, Chains, his own, earning a standing ovation from the judges and securing his safety in the competition.

"You know the fact Delta has given you such an iconic song written by one of Australia's national treasures, Tina Arena, speaks of the confidence she has in you,” judge Seal said, before telling Judah he loved the versatility in his voice.

Kelly Rowland was also full of praise.

"Your voice never ceases to amaze me and Delta is choosing all the dopest records for you,” she said.

"Ya'll have to vote for him because I want to see him here. I want to be entertained every week.”

Delta told her contestant she loved working with him and loved his ability to build a song from start to finish.

"You hit those big notes, you just have so much control, so much power, so much heart,” she said.

Kelly Rowland's Bojesse Pigram and Spencer Jones were in the bottom two after their performances and were forced to battle it out on stage.

Bojesse Pigram was sent home, bringing the number of The Voice contestants left in the competition to 10.

Gatton Star

Topics:  channel 9 delta goodrem judah kelly the voice australia

Future star: Has Ipswich unearthed another AFL talent?

Future star: Has Ipswich unearthed another AFL talent?

THE Ipswich Eagles may have another top-level footballer at their club after exciting Indigenous teenager Duran Dick kicked 11 goals in their latest victory.

MS sufferer's tough road to Russia after raising $80K

The Lockyer Valley community jumped behind the Make Mary MS Free Appeal. Pictured is Ashleigh Reinke and Spanos Supa IGA Gatton store manager Jason Rayner with Mary Cullinane.

A LOCAL woman's chance at a pain-free life with overseas treatment

HISTORY: Origins of the Queensland Times revealed

Mr Tom Barker of the Queensland Times who wrote under the names of Red Gum and Old Sport.

Learn about Ipswich's rich history with columnist Beryl Johnston.

Paramedics called to highway as ute rolls into embankment

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

EMERGENCY services were called to help a driver after a crash

Local Partners

New school opens in Ipswich

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

UPDATE: Winternats cancelled due to wet weather

Selena Tony and Lasharna Oswin.

THE final day of the Winternats may be washed out

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Music generic. musical brass wind instruments on mirror and sky

The latest from city's live music scene

Dark side of world’s best job

SHE can work from home, whenever she likes, and is raking in enough money to be a full-time professional gamer.

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" said in a statement Saturday June 10, 2017, presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific crash

Batman actor Adam West dies aged 88

Actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, Westâ€™s family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West, star of the 1960s television series Batman, has died

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES DICTATE IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Nixon Drive, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 Auction 16/6/17 @...

Currently tenanted at $340 p/w this brick and tile home will offer buyers significant returns on their investment. The owner's instructions are clear this must be...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that is not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

The Calf Factory with Scenic Rim Splendour

37-49 Bernie Jensen Road, Rosevale 4340

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

216 acres with 4 Titles These are the “ Champions”! This outstanding result was received at the 2017 annual Silverdale Weaner Sale with over 2000 head at this...

&quot;YOUR DREAMS, YOUR BUILDER; YOU&#39;RE IN CHARGE&quot;

36A Frederick, Newtown 4305

Residential Land All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in ... $155,000

All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in place and driveway concreted. Your job is to get your plans ready, find your builder and you...

SOLD PRIOR TO HITTING THE MARKET!!

29 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 2 1 3 SOLD PRIOR TO...

Here is another property in Booval that has SOLD before hitting the market. Sitting on 900sqm in a prime development corridor, this property was snapped up by...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000 IS NOW VACANT!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – Winstone Glades best value brick home is available for you to move in to as soon as you possibly can!! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!