WATCH: Judah battles his emotions as he makes Top 12

Tara Cassidy
| 29th May 2017 9:01 PM
GOING PLACES: Judah Kelly performs during his battle round on The Voice.
GOING PLACES: Judah Kelly performs during his battle round on The Voice.

JUDAH Kelly was lost for words when he was announced the winner of an emotional battle round on The Voice Monday night.

The 20-year-old singer has now made it through to the next round where he'll have to perform live as part of the Top 12.

He told Newscorp he never expected to make it beyond the first round, but ongoing support from both viewers and coach Delta Goodrem was starting to build his confidence.

"People's response has been mind blowing," Judah said.

"In the auditions, I thought maybe I would get one chair turn around. To then get all four and have made it this far, I just can't even put it into words.

"The top 12 is just amazing, my heart rate was just through the roof when I was up on stage and chosen, but it definitely helps knowing that Delta believes I can do it."

 

Judah said he was overwhelmed with nerves during both rehearsals and the performance, and knew he would have to belt out something spectacular to beat fellow contestant Kelsie Rimmer in the battles.

Goodrem picked The Climb by Miley Cyrus for the pair, which ended up being an emotional choice for both singers.

"There's a lot more depth to you," she told Judah during rehearsals. "There's a lot more inside that heart because I know what I hear when you sing."

"There's been a lot of time in the background," the former backing guitarist Judah told his coach, getting emotional as he said he related to the song as "feeling not being good enough for a long time".

"Do I have to spell it out how good you are?" Goodrem asked him.

"There's no reason for it. But I struggle with believing I'm good enough," Judah told the cameras.

Speaking to Newscorp, the 20-year-old gave us a glimpse of what he felt stepping on to the Voice stage.

"I try to keep it together and look like I'm cool and collected but inside I'm freaking out," Judah said.

"Kelsie got as far as she did in the competition for a reason, she's a fantastic singer so it was definitely hard coming up against her.

"We didn't have any idea until training, we just walked through the doors and found out then who we're up against. On the night I was just so lucky and for some reason Delta thought I put on the better performance."

 

Above all things, Judah hopes The Voice experience will allow him to make a living from singing in the future.

"I don't expect to be making millions, I just want to be able to pay the bills," he said. "If I can be doing well and singing the songs I like, making people happy, then that's all I ask.

"Anything more after that is a blessing. After this I hope to travel around Australia and do some gigs, visit all the people that have supported me along the way."

Judah will next appear in the live rounds of The Voice, where he will battle it out against 11 other contestants for the final spots in the competition.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  competition contestant final rounds judah kelly the battles the voice the voice australia

Local Partners

