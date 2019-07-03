Menu
JT shares life lessons with indigenous kids

by Peter Carruthers
3rd Jul 2019 9:05 AM
Indigenous kids from Kowanyama taking part in the JT Believe program got the chance to rub shoulders with their hero on Tuesday.

Rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston said the program was designed to teach self-belief and confidence.

"It's about having the courage to be good people," he said.

"Rugby league may have piqued their interest with footy but that's not what it's about. Rugby league is a driver for social change … the program is about teaching the skill sets of life."

Eighteen youth were chosen for the federally funded program with the help of community elders and was open to Year 7-10 students at Yarrabah and Year 5-7 students at Kowanyama.

Hamish Gilbert, 11, from Kowanyama was excited to be taking part.

"We have been learning to introduce ourselves to other people to get more confidence as we grow up," he said.

