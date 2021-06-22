Joyce kids run riot during Deputy PM’s swearing in

Barnaby Joyce has been sworn in again as Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister in an at-times chaotic Covid safe ceremony.

Newly elected Nationals Party leader Barnaby Joyce has been sworn in as Australia's Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Joyce was formally appointed in a Covid safe ceremony by Australia's Governor-general David Hurley I'm Canberra on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended via a zoom link from The Lodge where he remains in isolation following a trip to Europe last week, while Mr Joyce was supported by his partner Vikki Campion and their two sons.

His children provided several candid moments during the ceremony as they excitedly ran around the room as official photographs of their father were being taken.

Mr Joyce will now be able to officially attend Question Time as Deputy PM, having been unable on Monday due to the lack of time after the leadership spill, which meant former leader Michael McCormack had to take on the role one final time.

Mr Joyce is also expected to address a joint Coalition party room on Tuesday morning, which is a regular task for the Nationals leader during a sitting week of Parliament.

NATS EXPECTED TO BE TOUGHER UNDER JOYCE

Protecting agriculture jobs from a net zero emissions target, support for a new coal fired power station and nuclear energy are among a "suite of issues" the Nationals will pursue under the leadership of a ­resurrected Barnaby Joyce.

The New England MP, who successfully ousted Michael McCormack from the top job, was sworn in as Australia's new Deputy Prime Minister on Tuesday and vowed to ensure the Nationals are given more "respect" as the junior Coalition partner.

Years of agitation from Mr Joyce's supporters, coupled with growing internal party fears that Mr McCormack was not standing up to the Liberals on issues like climate change, boiled over in a leadership spill on Monday.

A major concern has been the perception the Nationals had tacitly endorsed Prime Minister Scott Morrison moving toward net-zero emissions "preferably" by 2050.

Mr Joyce said he would consult his colleagues before confirming the party's stance on the target, but ­insisted the Nationals' position would be in the best interest of Australian jobs and economy, not a "Danish one or German one".

Nationals sources said they ­expected Mr Joyce to ask for exemptions for the agriculture sector to "protect farmers".

But several Liberal MPs said excluding agriculture from a net-zero goal would not be possible as it would mean Australia could not include things like soil carbon capture as an emissions reducing activity.

Mr Joyce has also long-urged Mr Morrison to back a new coal-fired power station at Collinsville in regional Queensland, for which the government has already allocated $3.3 million for a feasibility study.

A Nationals source also said Mr Joyce was expected to promote the development of nuclear energy in Australia, potentially moving amendments to environment laws as early as this week.

NATS MP 'DISAPPOINTED' BY RESULT

Victorian Nationals MP Steph Ryan has revealed she was "very disappointed" to see Michael McCormack overturned.

Ms Ryan said she believed Barnaby Joyce's previous history didn't make him "eligible" for the top job.

"I've said in the past that I don't think Barnaby should be leader," she said on Tuesday morning.

"I've been very clear … that I've had real reservations about the things that have occurred in the past, I've made no secret of that.

"Barnaby Joyce now needs to demonstrate why he should be back where he is."

She said she hoped the leadership shift could prompt an opportunity to argue for strong investment in research and development for agricultural industries.

Ms Ryan is also at odds with Mr Joyce's view on emission targets, saying: "I believe we need to push towards zero net emissions.

"We have some of the most innovative farmers in the world. They are world leading in their technology.

"I hope the federal Nationals actually use this opportunity to argue for a strong investment in research and development for our agricultural industries.

"I hope they're sensible and constructive in those discussions."

JOYCE SET TO REWARD SUPPORTERS

Queensland Nationals Senator Matt Canavan moved to spill the leadership in a party room meeting on Monday, from which Mr Joyce emerged victorious. Deputy leader David Littleproud retained his position unchallenged, while Senator Bridget McKenzie remains leader of the Nationals in the Senate.

In addition to elevating himself to the cabinet, it is expected Mr Joyce will reward his supporters at the expense of Mr McCormack and his backers including Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester.

The ministerial reshuffle is unlikely to be revealed until Friday after parliament breaks for the winter. Mr Littleproud and Ms McKenzie flanked Mr Joyce on Monday afternoon as he made his first address as leader since resigning from the job in 2018.

He had stepped down after his affair with a staffer was exposed and it was revealed the party was investigating unrelated allegations of sexual harassment, which he has strongly denied.

"I acknowledge my faults," he said.

"I resigned as I should and I did.

"I don't want to dwell on the personal, except to say, hopefully one learns from their mistakes and makes a better person of themselves."

