JOY RIDE OVER: Young P-plater hoons in front of cops

REAL HOOT: Holden ute driver Brandon Hilton admitted to driving without due care and attention.

REAL HOOT: Holden ute driver Brandon Hilton admitted to driving without due care and attention. Ross Irby

GRIPPING the wheel of his black Holden ute, P-plate driver Brandon Hilton laid down black rubber, not realising an off-duty police officer was headed his way.

An Ipswich court heard the police officer saw the ute heading sideways toward him, causing him to stop.

Brandon James Hilton, 21, from Coalfalls, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention on Harlin Rd, Coalfalls, on May 15.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Felton said the off-duty officer was travelling north on Harlin Rd at 4.30pm when he saw a black Holden ute turn from Macrae St.

The court was told Hilton's ute accelerated rapidly and its rear slid out, then slid back.

The incident caused the police officer to stop in case of a collision.

Sen Const Felton said the officer could hear the ute's engine revving loudly, and rubber from its tyres was left on the road surface, accompanied by a large amount of smoke.

The officer saw the driver as the ute went past and other police later intercepted Hilton.

Hilton later admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.

The court heard he did not attempt to justify his actions.

Snr Const Shelton said Hilton had two previous offences for making unnecessary noise and smoke.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked Hilton if he agreed with the facts.

"Yeh, that's what happened," Hilton responded.

Ms Sturgess said his ute slid out and ended up briefly travelling sideways causing the officer to become anxious that it may collide with his car.

"It is similar to your offences of causing unnecessary noise and smoke offending as you have in the past," she said.

Hilton was fined $400, with Ms Sturgess telling him to wait for a Queensland Transport letter about demerit points.