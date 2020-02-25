Menu
A South East Redbacks bowlers steams in against Centrals.
Sport

Joy at last as Redbacks set up T20 date with Blue Dogs

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
25th Feb 2020 5:07 PM
CRICKET: The South East Redbacks will take on the Laidley Blue Dogs in the Baxter Bash grand final on Sunday at Limestone Park.

It has been a challenging season at times for the rebuilding club but its members finally have cause to smile with the first grade outfit overcoming Centrals in Monday night’s T20 semi-final. Sent in after losing the toss, the underdogs used every available delivery to set a deceptively difficult target of 8/100.

“We were quite pleased to notch up 100,” South East Redbacks president Dan Chandler said.

“The ball was doing a lot off the deck.”

Setting fields to dry up the big shots and build pressure around the bat, the Redbacks turned the screws. After starting slowly, midway through the innings it looked as though Centrals may navigate the tricky run chase successfully. The Redbacks fought back, however, adhering to tight lines and lengths to stem the flow of runs. In the final overs the result hung in the balance but ultimately the pendulum swung South East. Off spinner Matt Baker was the hero, collecting several valuable wickets and leaking few runs as Centrals finished eight shy.

It was a low-scoring affair played out on a wicked deck prepared at the last minute due to weather disruptions but that will not worry the victors who will take a win any way they can get it at this stage of a season which saw several marquee players move on.

Chandler said his teammates were over the moon to reach the decider and would have a red hot crack at knocking off a Laidley outfit expected to feature several Hornets.

He thanked curator Scott Barrett for making it possible for play to go ahead.

Centrals skipper Matt Guest paid full credit to the opposition.

“They got us,” he said.

“They were the better side. They played fantastic.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

