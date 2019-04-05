FOOD CHALLENGE: Journalist vs 'The Carnivore'

DAUNTING is the only word that describes the foot-tall burger coming towards me.

I'm at The Retro Diner in Ipswich CBD, about to attempt their 'The Carnivore' challenge. I'm number 17 to attempt the monstrosity of a works burger that's had a mixed grill added to it.

Along with the usual beef patty, salad, beetroot, egg, cheese, there's also steak, bacon, chicken schnitzel and a stack of onion rings.

Then there's the thickshake. It has about a litre of ice cream in it I'm told. And the basket of fries, well, it really is a basket.

I have ten minutes to eat it. As soon as it plonks down on the table I dive in. Thinking tactically I take the top bun off and hoover through the onion rings, some fries and taste test the thickshake.

I've got this.

I tackle the schnitty as well and some more chips. I'm glad I'm hungry, I've only eaten a nectarine since 5am and it's lunchtime.

Half-way through the burger I realise I haven't even put a ding in the fries, nor the thickshake. I check my timer. Five minutes, 40 seconds to go.

Retro diner owner Angie Parsons with employees Fiona Crosland and Taylor Delaney showing off "The Carnivore". Cordell Richardson

"No problem," I think.

Big problem.

I manage to finish the burger with seconds to go, and start hoovering up fries and the thickshake but a sudden brain freeze takes me out of the action.

Head in hands, before I know it, the dulcet tones of the timer alert me to my failure.

Something, that I will sadly always have to live with.

Ten minutes seems plenty of time to devour a burger - but as I have learned, that's all. The chips, the thickshake, they both sneak up on you - and take up a surprising amount of room.

I say as much to owner and operator at the Retro Diner Cafe, Angie Parsons who just laughs.

She tells me the only person to take home the t-shirt is a mystery woman with an appetite bigger than most truckies.

"We've had sixteen people try it - all guys except for the one lady," she said.

"They all said no worries, I had a couple of truckies, they said they all had big breakfasts all the time, they get half-way through and say they'll just enjoy it."

The cafe, which has just celebrated its one year anniversary, is known for it's whacky food challenges.

The first Ms Parsons rolled out was 'The Mega-burger', a works burger on a Cobb loaf - it weighed just under one kilogram.

Up next is (what I'm going to name) the 'Dog of Doom'.

"It's going to be a French stick, and it's going to have hot dogs, cheese, bacon, savoury mince and you're going to have sweet potato fries with chilli sauce," Ms Parsons said.

"We're going to be nice, we're going to give (customers) a slushie just to break the heat from the fries.

"We're going to try something new every three months."

On the cards for future food challenges are a Tex-Mex nacho challenge, and even a dessert.

The Retro Diner is at 195 Brisbane St, Ipswich, open every day.