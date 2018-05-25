Killer jailed for murder of pregnant girlfriend

A MAN who killed his heavily pregnant partner by stabbing her nearly 50 times at their western Sydney townhouse will spend at least 22-and-a-half years behind bars.

Joshua Homann, 40, was found guilty in March of murdering 37-year-old Kirralee Paepaerei in September 2015, with the attack also resulting in the death of their unborn child.

Kirralee Paepaerei was stabbed 49 times. Picture: Supplied

Homann. Picture: Supplied

Sentencing Homann in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday to a maximum of 30 years in prison, Justice Lucy McCallum said his case had involved an "extreme frenzy of violence".

She acknowledged that Homann had been experiencing some psychosis at the time, contributed to by his use of the drug ice, but that it didn't reduce his culpability for the crime.

Homann had accepted responsibility for Ms Paepaerei's death but he denied murdering her.

His lawyer had told jurors during his trial that the case was about mental illness, rather than domestic violence or drug use.