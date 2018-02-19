Joshua Grice awarded OP1 and highest ATAR possible

BRISBANE Grammar School captain Joshua Grice was one of the best students in the state last year, earning an OP1 and the highest Australian Tertiary Admission Rank possible.

The teen, who was dux of his school and is now studying degrees in economics and arts, said his success was, in large part, a product of his environment.

"There's a real culture of valuing academic excellence very highly, and it was cool to be at a school where no one pays you out for being a nerd or anything," he said.

"As much as we admired the person doing well at rugby, we admired the people who did really well academically, and that culture really pushed people to succeed.

"Especially with the QCS (Queensland Core Skills) test, for example, there was really good collegiality among the guys all having that shared focus on doing well together, and that was quite inspiring."

Joshua said school wasn't just about the books though, with extracurricular activities a large part of the experience.

"I played volleyball and rugby and debated and played chess," he said.

"It was an amazing experience and it really motivated me and helped me succeed."

Joshua, who now tutors students from Brisbane Grammar School, was awarded the Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship to the University of Queensland.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what I want to do yet after university, which is kind of exciting, but I've left myself the options of pursuing something in economics, or I might be interested in becoming a teacher at some point," he said.