McGuire cops whopping $4,500 fine for another grubby act

Josh McGuire was fined for this grubby act.

North Queensland star Josh McGuire appears likely to pay the biggest fine since monetary penalties were introduced in the NRL after another contrary conduct charge.

McGuire was on Sunday slugged with a maximum $4,500 fine for his facial on Manly centre Dylan Walker on Saturday night.

Even if he takes the reduced $3,400 punishment with an early guilty plea, it will be one of the heaviest fines since NRL judiciary codes were reformed in 2017.

The match review committee hit McGuire with a grade-one contrary conduct charge, similar to the one he copped against Melbourne in round five. In that incident, McGuire was alleged to have eye gouged Storm star Cameron Munster, however, no official complaint was made.

And the MRC had little evidence to pin an eye gouge on McGuire, and instead popped a grade-one contrary conduct fine on the Cowboys firebrand.

On this occasion, no official complaint was made after Walker was smothered in the face by the Queensland representative.

Walker was tackled on the fifth play when McGuire came in as a third defender and raked his hand across the face of the Sea Eagles centre.

The incident went unnoticed by the referees and the ball changed possession.

The grade-one charge normally incurs a $1,500 base penalty, however, McGuire's four previous offences meant the maximum fine is tripled.

NRL players are only allowed a maximum two fines per season, meaning a third fine-worthy charge would result in an automatic suspension due to loading.

In other judiciary news, Sea Eagles winger Jorge Taufua has been fined from tripping in the same game.

Warriors forward Tevita Satae is facing a one-game ban for grade-one dangerous contact to the neck of Melbourne star JoshAddo-Carr in their home loss on Saturday.