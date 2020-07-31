Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Jordan MP sounds off on fever clinic and restricted areas

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
31st Jul 2020 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen has advised residents in Springfield to stay amid fears of a potential outbreak in the region after a positive case of coronavirus had been confirmed as having travelled around Springfield and Logan last week.

Since news of the positive coronavirus case travelling around Springfield a pop up fever clinic was opened yesterday at Orion Shopping Centre with hundreds of people showing up.

“I do appreciate everyone’s incredible patience in terms of dealing with this COVID-19 situation,” she said.

“Obviously the pop up clinic in Springfield was stood up in less than 24 hours.”

With reports of cars sitting idley in traffic for more than three hours Mrs Mullen said she had communicated her constituents concerns with Queensland Health.

West Moreton Health has established a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in Springfield.
West Moreton Health has established a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in Springfield.

LOCAL NEWS: Traffic mayhem as hundreds queue for Covid test
“I’ve received feedback from the community – obviously the traffic was of concern and there was just a lot of people who were turning up to be tested,” she said.

“I spoke with West Moreton Health yesterday afternoon and I passed on all of that feedback.

“West Moreton Health have assured me that they were looking into more improvements to speed up obviously the process and improve capacity.

“It will continue to be busy over the three days of operation.”

Mrs Mullen said the statistics specific to the region concerning how many tests were conducted yesterday had not been released yet, but suspected the numbers to be very high.

Queensland Health has been contacted for comment about the management of the clinic.

Restricted areas are not on lockdown

Queensland Health also recently released a list of restricted areas in Queensland that have caused people to think their suburbs are in lock down.

Mrs Mullen said the list had a lot of people scared but assured constituents that the list did not mean suburbs were in lockdown.

“It is a list for restrictions placed on aged care homes,” she said.

“It is a public health directive on aged care – the suburbs have not been locked down.”

charis mullen mp (ipswich) jordan mp springfield news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long queue continues as people wait to get tested in Springfield

        premium_icon Long queue continues as people wait to get tested in...

        News If you’re considering joining the queue for the Orion Fever Clinic be prepared to be waiting for hours.

        • 31st Jul 2020 8:30 AM
        300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        premium_icon 300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        News 300 per cent spike in COVID-19 testing after new cases revealed

        Woolworths encourages shoppers in Springfield to mask-up

        premium_icon Woolworths encourages shoppers in Springfield to mask-up

        News Here’s a full list of Woolworths in Queensland that will be encouraging you to wear...

        IN COURT: Full name’s of 154 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full name’s of 154 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court.