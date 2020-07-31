Jordan MP sounds off on fever clinic and restricted areas

State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen has advised residents in Springfield to stay amid fears of a potential outbreak in the region after a positive case of coronavirus had been confirmed as having travelled around Springfield and Logan last week.

Since news of the positive coronavirus case travelling around Springfield a pop up fever clinic was opened yesterday at Orion Shopping Centre with hundreds of people showing up.

“I do appreciate everyone’s incredible patience in terms of dealing with this COVID-19 situation,” she said.

“Obviously the pop up clinic in Springfield was stood up in less than 24 hours.”

With reports of cars sitting idley in traffic for more than three hours Mrs Mullen said she had communicated her constituents concerns with Queensland Health.

West Moreton Health has established a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in Springfield.

LOCAL NEWS: Traffic mayhem as hundreds queue for Covid test

“I’ve received feedback from the community – obviously the traffic was of concern and there was just a lot of people who were turning up to be tested,” she said.

“I spoke with West Moreton Health yesterday afternoon and I passed on all of that feedback.

“West Moreton Health have assured me that they were looking into more improvements to speed up obviously the process and improve capacity.

“It will continue to be busy over the three days of operation.”

Mrs Mullen said the statistics specific to the region concerning how many tests were conducted yesterday had not been released yet, but suspected the numbers to be very high.

Queensland Health has been contacted for comment about the management of the clinic.

Restricted areas are not on lockdown

Queensland Health also recently released a list of restricted areas in Queensland that have caused people to think their suburbs are in lock down.

Mrs Mullen said the list had a lot of people scared but assured constituents that the list did not mean suburbs were in lockdown.

“It is a list for restrictions placed on aged care homes,” she said.

“It is a public health directive on aged care – the suburbs have not been locked down.”