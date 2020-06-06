Jordan electorate celebrates some greats

On the eve of Queensland Day, Member for Jordan Charis Mullen revealed this years winners of the ‘Jordan Greats Queensland Day Awards.’

MP Charis Mullen said the awards, now in their third year honour local Queenslanders whose significant contributions have enriched our great state and local community.

“The Jordan electorate is home to many inspiring individuals and community groups worthy of recognition for their outstanding achievements,” she said.

“We once again had very strong entries from across the electorate which always makes the judging very difficult.

There were three categories to be awarded this year: Individual, Young Person and Community Group.

The Individual Award recipient went to local Augustine Heights lawyer and author – Chi Kalu.

Jordan Greats Individual Award Recipient Chi Kalu (second from the left)

Ms Mullen said Chi’s work in the community legal sector supporting families experiencing domestic and family violence as well as her active involvement with the African Australian Women’s Network and Nwannedinamba Qld made her a standout nominee.

“Chi juggles a busy career as a family lawyer while organising events and fostering cultural understanding within the Ipswich community,” she said.

She has also found the time to be an author, having her debut children’s book ‘Africa Day’ published in 2019.

“She has facilitated story-time sessions with the Ipswich Libraries and local schools and has a passion to encourage early readers and introduce them to diverse stories.”

The Young Person Award recipient went to local sport star, Jazelle Dilworth.

Jordan Greats Young Person Award Recipient Jazelle Dilworth

Ms Mullen said the Springfield Lakes teenager had significant sporting achievements in netball and touch football.

“Jazelle’s inclusion in a number of State Championships in 2019, her many ‘Player of the Match’ Awards and being a finalist in last year’s City of Ipswich Junior Sportsperson Awards is really quite remarkable,” she said.

“She was selected to represent Australia for the 2020 World Indoor Netball Association Junior World Cup in New Zealand in July this year. While this event has sadly been postponed due to COVID-19, I am confident that we have not seen the last of Jazelle’s sporting achievements.”

Finally the The Community Group Award went to Harrison’s Little Wings.

Jordan Greats Community Group Award recipeint Harrison’s Little Wings

“Harrison’s Little Wings was founded by New Beith local, Melanie McKenzie who through her own experience set up this important organisation in our community,” Ms Mullen said.

“This dedicated, small team of volunteers support pregnant women and their families suffering poor or fatal outcome pregnancies.

“Their support is practical but essential – from information packages, housekeeping support, grocery or meal vouchers, hospital carparking costs, memory keeping services, hospital visits and peer support groups.

“As their nomination said ‘Harrison’s Little Wings team go where angels fear to tread’ and I couldn’t agree more.”

Ms Mullen said specially engraved “Jordan Greats” medallions and certificates will be presented to all of the recipients.