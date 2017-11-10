Jordan candidates list top five issues for the area

THE candidates for the seat of Jordan have exclusively spoken with the Springfield Daily Record and shared their top five issues for the area.

Transport and infrastructure were two of the top issues raised by all, with health and cost of living also popular topics according to the candidates.

Here is what five of the seven Jordan candidates had to say:

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe. Rob Williams

PHIL CUTCLIFFE- Independent:

1. Transport- blocked roads, overflowing car parks and lack of public transport particularly out in Greenbank, New Beith, Flagstone area. The puts great pressure on people stealing away time from families, giving less time for connection. There is only so much money to go around but Flagstone and Springfield have been designated as priority development areas. I will be fighting for Jordan to get it's fair share of funding for infrastructure and encourage positive communication and planning at all levels of government and community groups to seek this come about.

2. Health - Busier roads means hospitals are further away. This growing region needs its regional hospital, 200 more beds, emergency, maternity and it needs mental health services. Mental health is a huge issue which is being further fuelled by an ever-growing drug problem and support is limited. A new hospital won't solve all these problems could form a community hub for the development of support networks growing out in the community. I will be partnering with all levels of government, community organisations and private enterprise to lobby for this.

3. Further engaging and supporting community organisations and volunteers- I believe these are the life-blood of the community especially for those most at risk, and they need more support from the government! I will propose more and easier to access micro grants for community groups to help fund volunteers to keep injecting life and mulitplying more benefits to community, further growing the Pay it forward Culture to the community! I want to become a champion for all community groups that are making a positive difference in our region.

4. Non Sexualisation of Children- the spread pornography, the controversial safe schools program, fight for the Removal safe schools, the implementation of an alternate non sexual bullying program and help provide positive programs based on scientific findings for the children with gender differences. Help lobby for G rated outdoor advertising and stricter op in internet controls for internet in homes.

5. Respect is a value that most of us want from others- In the home Parents want it from Children, in the school teachers want it from students, employers want it from their employees, community leaders desire it from their constituents. Husbands want respect from their wives and vice versa. Those who think they are greater expect it from those who they see as lesser. In the media, in the community, we see these values deteriorating and being replaced with anger, resentment, putting people down instead of lifting them up. I believe, the best way to get respect is by example. Listening, seeking to understand, examining my own actions and responding in the opposite spirit, of kindness to those who are adversarial in their approach. If elected, I seek to be this example, seeking to reflect back hurt with patience and love, seeking to speak the truth in love, 1 on 1 and then with a mediator and when bringing things up in parliament or with the media or anyone, seek to address issues rather than dressing down the person who may have a different view.

Ipswich real estate agent Steve Hodgson has declared he will run for the new state government seat of Jordan. David Nielsen

STEVE HODGSON- Independent:

The key issues in Jordan as you say are transport related and also based on infrastructure. There's many elements of these two although it sounds like you don't want to discuss this but I would hope that the story/section would be framed in a way that didn't look like we aren't focused on those two key areas.

1) Small businesses within our region are finding it tough and if elected I'd like to work closely with government and the local chamber of commerces to deliver support and assistance for businesses to become more profitable and efficient which will, in turn, lead to more job opportunities for our community. There needs to be a range of workshops and services run to benefit and support local business.

2) Increase in development and the effect of it on our environment moving forward is a key concern. I believe that developers along with governments need to take a leadership role in communicating with the community of new developments and be open and transparent in regards to the steps being taken to ensure the environment and wildlife are looked after. I will if elected the new member for Jordan work to improve the communication from developers and governments within our region.

3) Public transport for the areas of Greenbank, New Beith and Flagstone. I will have a direct focus on advocating for long overdue services for this region and working with Logan City Council to ensure the connection between this region and Springfield is improved.

4) Increased police presence needed in Greenbank, New Beith and Flagstone. I will advocate for increased services in the area including the possibility of a Police Beat in that region.

5) Lack of community meeting space and facilities in Flagstone. The backbone of any community is its people and for Flagstone at this current time they don't have a meeting space which is available to the whole community. I will as an elected MP work with Logan City Council to see how we can partner in providing a community hall or facilities within the Flagstone region.

6) Lack of focus on local issues. The community in both areas are frustrated that big state issues have overshadowed local issues which I am conscious of and it's the main reason I am running as an Independent to focus locally.

Greenbank resident Dr Duncan Murray has been endorsed by the Liberal National Party as the candidate for the new seat in the yet-to-be announced state election. Helen Spelitis

DR DUNCAN MURRAY- LNP

The new seat of Jordan is a diverse area - and much of it has suffered long term under-representation at all our levels of government. This makes it a tricky task to give a list of only 5 issues, and adequately represent the views of all areas of Jordan. I will give it my best shot!

1) Increasing cost of living. This is a very common issue, with many families and individuals noting increasing costs - particularly electricity and transport costs. The LNP has a plan for cheaper electricity and increased security of supply. The LNP has a plan to freeze car registration to help ease the cost of living. We will act on the Cost of Living and Support Families. Please review the full policies on https://www.betterqueensland.org.au/our-policies

2) Transport infrastructure, Greater Springfield. This includes the well-known issues of inadequate parking at Springfield Central Train Station and the bottleneck at the Centenary Highway / Logan Motorway Interchange northbound. The current government has no plans to address either of these issues. The initial car parking for Springfield Central was planned to be 100 spaces. The LNP added an extra 400 spaces to the project. Obviously, it now needs a lot more! The Highway bottleneck desperately needs to be unbottled, with 2 lanes northbound. Why is there no plan? The LNP's record is one of delivery, and we will fix these problems.

3) Transport infrastructure, Flagstone / Greenbank / New Beith. This area of Jordan has long been neglected, with transport emerging a huge issue in the area. The Mount Lindsay Highway does not cope with current transport demands, and there is a large population growth in the area. There are no passenger train services and no other public transport services. We need an integrated solution to the transport problems - which will include working with Logan City Council on plans and business cases to upgrade the mount Lindsay Highway and advance the Salisbury to Beaudesert Passenger Rail Link. The LNP's record is one of delivery, and we will fix these problems.

4) Inland Rail - it may be a Federal project, but there are local issues we need to address. The Inland Rail route runs right through the high growth areas of Flagstone and Greenbank. There is an existing rail line there... but the impact of Inland Rail is like the upgrade of a local road to a motorway. The big issues with this major rail project are concerns regarding noise pollution, coal dust pollution (yes, they're talking of diverting coal trains through these communities) and diesel pollution from the locomotives pulling these 3km long freight trains. The ARTC has said there will be zero impact on local communities, but there has been little consultation to date. The State Government DOES have the ability to get a positive outcome here... a future LNP Government will require the ARTC to have adequately consulted and satisfactorily addressed the potential impacts of this project and community concerns before final state approvals are given and any compulsory acquisition powers are exercised. And I'm going to ensure that the concerns of the Inland Rail Action Group and the rest of the community are acted on.

5) Greater Flagstone Priority Development Area. Previous governments have left us with an escalating issue of development out of step with infrastructure. The Priority Development Areas in Flagstone and Greenbank are adding thousands of small house blocks to the area, and the developers are not contributing appropriately to the infrastructure needs: schools, emergency services, roads, sewerage etc. The Greenbank/ New Beith area desperately needs a high school and another primary school to meet current demand... let alone the demand when new residents start moving in. I will work to ensure that development is coordinated with the required infrastructure. We cannot continue with uncoordinated development. One of the LNP's core policies is to deliver Safe and Liveable Communities (https://www.betterqueensland.org.au/our-policies) and we will deliver.

Steven Purcell is the Greens candidate for the seat of Oxley in the 2016 Federal Election. Contributed

STEVEN PURCELL- GREENS

In conversation with locals about key issues in this State Election, it is clear a lot of residents are looking to the established parties on big issues that the independents aren't able to address, but they are sick and tired of our rigged two-party system which favours corporations and developers over people. The Greens are the standout party this election offering comprehensive solutions to local and statewide issues, and are the only party not funded by corporate donations. The only way to break our corrupt system is to vote for the Greens.

1) Stopping the Adani coalmine is one of our main priorities, and voters across the political divide have reached out to me on this issue. This mine is not only environmentally destructive, it will destroy tourism jobs on the Reef. I'm proud to be representing the only party taking leadership on this issue, because we know that this decision will leave a long lasting legacy for Queensland and all of Australia for ours, and many generations to come. Only the Greens have a plan to stop the taxpayer-funded handouts to foreign billionaires, and will invest in clean energy projects which offer far greater economic rewards and local job opportunities. We have a costed plan to deliver $15 billion in clean energy generation and storage across Queensland creating 5,500 full time jobs in design and construction every year for five years, plus additional jobs in maintenance. These are local jobs in communities like ours across the state. In addition to the economic rewards we know that stopping this mine, and preventing new coal projects is our only hope of saving the Great Barrier Reef, which could potentially be gone within the next 15 years if we don't act now.

2) Cost of Living is another key area of concern for residents. Our community is struggling under the weight of excessive rent prices and spiralling power bills. The Greens have a plan to invest in affordable housing so that everyone can have a home for life regardless of their social status or ability to pay. We will give renters more rights to take the burden off of struggling families and give renters unlimited, rent-controlled leases. Our plan to put our electricity system back into public hands will save consumers roughly $600 per year, and in combination with other infrastructure investments will put money back into the pockets of locals and all Queenslanders.

3) Corruption has also been a hot topic in the lead up to the election, highlighted by the problems in local government. People are losing faith and with good reason, political donations have corrupted our democracy. I have always taken a strong personal stance on this issue, and it is a cornerstone of Greens policy to get dirty money out of politics. We want to take decision making away from the mining companies and developers who line politician's pockets, and put people back at the heart of our democracy. With enhanced powers for the CCC, bans on corporate donations and cash-for-access meetings with ministers and MP's as well as planning reforms which engage the community in decision making we can clean up Queensland politics.

4) Public transport, and addressing the severely inadequate park and ride facilities has also been of concern to commuters, who have complained about difficulties accessing local public transport. The Greens are proposing significant investment in public transport across the state. We want to establish a single public transport authority to manage bus and train networks, improving connectivity and increasing services. Included in the plan is investment in additional bus services working with local council to determine the best routes, and shuttle services during peak times to get people to and from the train stations without needing to get in their car. The best part is the cheaper fares, with $1 fares in council zones, estimated to save commuters 70% off their transport bill, up to $3000 a year for long distance commuters.

5) Large scale land clearing has also been raised by a number of residents. The "moonscaping" we have seen in Springfield, and the high density developments in Greenbank next to acreage is upsetting many residents who purchased here because of the green surrounds which are disappearing fast. A number of residents have also complained about the lack of wildlife management in these developing areas. The Greens recognise that runaway land clearing is affecting the entire state, and Queensland are now one of the worst in the world. Our plan is to strengthen vegetation management laws, and improve urban land management laws to protect sensitive habitats, including protecting our local Koala populations.

Campaign launch for ALP Jorden candidate - Charis Mullen at Springfield. Franca Tigani

CHARIS MULLEN - LABOR

1) Always investing in frontline services Labor will always invest in frontline services - not cut them. I will make sure our schools across the Jordan electorate are properly funded and new schools come on line as soon as they are needed, our health requirements are being met - through vital upgrades to Ipswich & Logan Hospitals but also strongly advocating for a future new Hospital to cater for our population growth. I also want us to live in safe and secure communities - so a strong and growing police and emergency services presence across the electorate is vital.

2) Delivering on infrastructure I want to see infrastructure keeping pace with our growing area. The community has spoken loud and clear about priorities - like the Centenary Highway/Logan Motorway interchange blockage, continuing to upgrade the Mount Lindesay Highway and more public transport options. In fact, I've already started - calling for action on expanding the park 'n' ride facilities at Springfield Central Train Station which are clearly not keeping up with commuter demand. Commuters are responding to my calls - with hundreds signing our petition at the station and online. I don't see infrastructure in this region as a "wish list" - it's a "to-do list" - if I am elected I will hit the ground running on day one advocating for the infrastructure needs of the new Jordan electorate. 3)

3) Assisting with Cost of Living I know that every dollar counts for local families. Labor has already reduced the cost of public transport through our Fairer Fares Policy and will ensure electricity prices stay as low as possible though new measures. Labor has also introduced "Smart Savings" that brings together all of the Government's many concessions and rebates into one location - making it easier to find and apply for them. That's 16 categories of concessions and rebates - covering everything from energy and transport to health and housing. But there's more that can be done. I'll always be on the side of local families, finding ways to make things that little bit easier.

4) Creating More Local Jobs Generating more local jobs in our region is a key priority for me - attracting those industries that will continue to grow and provide better employment opportunities for locals now and for our young people into the future. I know small business in this electorate plays a critical role in providing jobs and I want to help strengthen the opportunities available through the Queensland Government to ensure those small businesses feel supported and can prosper. I also believe that pressure, particularly on road infrastructure, can be relieved with a greater focus on creating more local employment in the region. We want to get dads and mums home to their families sooner.

5) Protecting the Environment In the next 25 years, it is projected that SEQ's population will grow from 3.5 million to 5.3 million - that is an additional 30,000 dwellings each year. I understand that we need to accommodate some of this growth in the Jordan electorate - but I want to ensure that we are protecting our regional landscapes and natural systems - including those important regional biodiversity corridors. I also believe we need to review tree-clearing codes to minimise animal welfare impacts through, for example, use of appropriate machinery, restrictions on the timing of clearing and proper fauna salvage including realistic capacity for relocation of wildlife. I would also like to see more transparency around offsets (which allows developers to clear land by providing either funding or directly vegetating new areas).

Civil Liberties, Consumer Rights and No Tolls party candidate Peter Ervik and One Nation candidate Michael Pucci are yet to comment.